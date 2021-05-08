 Skip to main content
Hartsville's Charles qualifies for NCAA DII National Championship
COLLEGE GOLF

20200407_fmn_sports_emma_p1.JPG

Anderson University golfer and former Hartsville High School 4A state champion Emma Charles qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championship after finishing tied for fifth overall in the Women's Golf South Region Championship this past week.

 RICHARD SHIRO/ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

CLEVELAND, Tenn. − Anderson University women's golfer and former Hartsville High 4A state champion Emma Charles earned a berth in next week's NCAA Division II National Championships at TPC Michigan in Dearborn.

The three-day, 54-hole NCAA Division II Women's Golf South Region Championship was hosted by Lee University at the Cleveland (Tenn.) Country Club on a par 72, 5,957-yard layout. Including the Trojans, the nine-team field included six of the top-10 squads in the nation.

Nationally fifth-ranked Tampa led wire-to-wire through the three-round event and outpaced second-ranked Lynn by 13 shots. Anderson finished fourth.

"Our ladies played well by finishing fourth in the strongest regional field in the country," said Anderson coach Danny Neal. "We got some quality wins over several strong teams, which hopefully will secure our team finishing the year ranked in the top 10 nationally for the first time in school history. Also, really proud and excited for Emma for qualifying individually for nationals. The season continues as we go to TPC Michigan."

The Spartans' Kiira Riihijarvi (66-70-73=209), who is the top-ranked golfer in the nation, won individual medalist honors by five strokes over the defending regional champion, Helen Kruezer (71-71-72=214), from Lynn.

Charles tied for fifth place to become just the second golfer in school history to make an appearance on the national stage – following teammate Victoria Hall in 2019 - after finishing with a 7-over-par 223, which marked her best three-round score of the year.

