Hartsville's D.P. Pendergrass is Morning News Prep Football Player of the Year

“Whatever the team needed, I was going to do,” said Pendergrass, who recently signed with the University of South Carolina to play baseball. “I knew going in that it might be my last year of football ever, so I was just trying to do whatever I could to help the team win.”

With the Wing-T set the Red Foxes run on offense, Pendergrass was mainly used as a running back — carrying the ball 66 times this season with 13 scores.

“But as we put passing plays in, they moved me to different spots so I could be an option in the passing game,” Pendergrass said. “…I started learning our playbook in the 10th grade, and it’s changed some over the years, but as I took on these roles, I just focused and learned the different plays and the different positions to the point where they stuck in my mind and all I had to do was execute.”

The Red Fox senior was quarterback Owen Taylor’s favorite target with 16 catches for four touchdowns.

“He could run routes, he could catch the ball, he could catch punts, he could catch kickoffs and he could run the ball,” Calabrese said. “He just did everything well.

“And I don’t know if there’s another player who impacted a team the way he did in seven games.”