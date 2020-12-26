Hartsville's D.P. Pendergrass is Morning News Prep Football Player of the Year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Coaches always want to try to find ways to get the ball into the hands of their playmakers — seemingly even if they have to invent new ways to do it.
Such was the case for Hartsville High School this year with Dariyan “D.P.” Pendergrass. The speedy Red Fox senior was already one of HHS’ top weapons, and he took things to another level in 2020.
“We almost had to design a position to take advantage of all the things he could do,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. “It took us a minute to figure it out...Most people say a jack of all trades, a master of none, but he was a master of everything.
“He’s not a running back, he’s not a receiver. He’s just a lot of really good.”
So good in fact that he’s been named the Morning News Player of the Year for his all-round efforts this season that saw him average more than 200 yards of total offense per game. A Shrine Bowl and All-State selection, Pendergrass wound up with 1,424 yards of offense between rushing (685 yards), receiving (250 yards) and kickoff and punt returns (489 yards).
He totaled 19 touchdowns in all, and was named the Region 6-4A Player of the Year as well. Had the COVID-19 pandemic not shortened the season to just seven games, Pendergrass could very likely have set a couple of school records for total offense, Calabrese said.
“Whatever the team needed, I was going to do,” said Pendergrass, who recently signed with the University of South Carolina to play baseball. “I knew going in that it might be my last year of football ever, so I was just trying to do whatever I could to help the team win.”
With the Wing-T set the Red Foxes run on offense, Pendergrass was mainly used as a running back — carrying the ball 66 times this season with 13 scores.
“But as we put passing plays in, they moved me to different spots so I could be an option in the passing game,” Pendergrass said. “…I started learning our playbook in the 10th grade, and it’s changed some over the years, but as I took on these roles, I just focused and learned the different plays and the different positions to the point where they stuck in my mind and all I had to do was execute.”
The Red Fox senior was quarterback Owen Taylor’s favorite target with 16 catches for four touchdowns.
“He could run routes, he could catch the ball, he could catch punts, he could catch kickoffs and he could run the ball,” Calabrese said. “He just did everything well.
“And I don’t know if there’s another player who impacted a team the way he did in seven games.”
One instance stands out in Calabrese’s mind. With the team down 14 points to Wilson, a kickoff was actually angled AWAY from Pendergrass on the other side of the field, but he managed to scoop it up and rumble 96 yards for a score all the same.
It was the start of a remarkable comeback that saw Hartsville pull out a 41-34 victory.
“J’Shawn Anderson and I were talking about it before the kick, and I told him to wait, but not wait too late,” Pendergrass said. “I got over there just in time to catch it. Every time I catch the ball I’m trying to get as many yards as I can each time.”
It was one of two kickoff returns for scores during the year for Pendergrass, who always seemed to shine in the big moments when his team needed him the most, Calabrese said.
“That’s kind of who Dariyan was in that he always seemed to make the timely play,” he added. “It wasn’t just making the plays in a game where maybe you’re up by two scores — it was making the plays when you needed it the most. And he just had that knack for raising his level of play when we needed it the most.
“A special young man and a special player.”