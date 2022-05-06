 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Hartsville's Dawson signs with Spartanburg Methodist basketball

  • Updated
  • 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – All-State selection Kindan Dawson is taking her talents to Spartanburg.

The Hartsville High standout guard recently signed on to play basketball for Spartanburg Methodist University. She was honored in a ceremony held at the school Friday morning.

Dawson, who was named the Region 6-4A Offensive Player of the Year as well, averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 steals per game this season.

“It’s an amazing feeling and I’m ready to start my journey,” Dawson said. “I always wanted to play at the next level. My sister goes (to SMC) and I’ve been there a lot. I really like the campus and I think it’s a great fit for me.”

KINDAN DAWSON

Dawson
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert