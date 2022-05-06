Hartsville's Dawson signs with Spartanburg Methodist basketball

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – All-State selection Kindan Dawson is taking her talents to Spartanburg.

The Hartsville High standout guard recently signed on to play basketball for Spartanburg Methodist University. She was honored in a ceremony held at the school Friday morning.

Dawson, who was named the Region 6-4A Offensive Player of the Year as well, averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 steals per game this season.

“It’s an amazing feeling and I’m ready to start my journey,” Dawson said. “I always wanted to play at the next level. My sister goes (to SMC) and I’ve been there a lot. I really like the campus and I think it’s a great fit for me.”