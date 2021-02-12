Hartsville's dominant effort against MBHS leads to first region title since 2013

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Yusuf English hopes he never has to endure three straight days of games with stakes as high as the ones his Hartsville High boys played this week.

But the result is certainly something he wouldn’t mind experiencing again — or once a year for that matter.

The Red Foxes captured their first region title since 2013 on Thursday as they pummeled Myrtle Beach 71-46 in the Region 6-4A tournament championship.

Hartsville (7-3) will now have one of the top seeds for the 4A playoffs, which begin Feb. 22. More important, with the way the brackets fall, the Red Foxes have the potential to be at home until at least the lower state final.

“Very good feeling,” English said. “It was just a matter of our guys staying together, because they’ve stuck together all year. That’s the thing that’s amazing about them. No matter if they were down or not, they just kept fighting and stayed together.

“Every time we come out of a break we say ‘Family’ and they believed in it from day one.”

The Red Foxes certainly played like a tight-knit group this week, perhaps no better example of that than Thursday. Hartsville came out of the gate strong — turning a 4-0 hole into a 17-4 advantage in no time.