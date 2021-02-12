Hartsville's dominant effort against MBHS leads to first region title since 2013

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Yusuf English hopes he never has to endure three straight days of games with stakes as high as the ones his Hartsville High boys played this week.
But the result is certainly something he wouldn’t mind experiencing again — or once a year for that matter.
The Red Foxes captured their first region title since 2013 on Thursday as they pummeled Myrtle Beach 71-46 in the Region 6-4A tournament championship.
Hartsville (7-3) will now have one of the top seeds for the 4A playoffs, which begin Feb. 22. More important, with the way the brackets fall, the Red Foxes have the potential to be at home until at least the lower state final.
“Very good feeling,” English said. “It was just a matter of our guys staying together, because they’ve stuck together all year. That’s the thing that’s amazing about them. No matter if they were down or not, they just kept fighting and stayed together.
“Every time we come out of a break we say ‘Family’ and they believed in it from day one.”
The Red Foxes certainly played like a tight-knit group this week, perhaps no better example of that than Thursday. Hartsville came out of the gate strong — turning a 4-0 hole into a 17-4 advantage in no time.
HHS led 21-6 at the end of the first quarter and was never threatened the rest of the way — building a 21-point lead by the end of the third stanza.
The Hartsville duo of Jamari Briggs and Cesare Edwards was lethal in the first half. Briggs scored nine of his game-high 18 points in the opening quarter and Edwards had 11 of his 15 points come in the second. He also finished with nine rebounds.
“We really grew as basketball players and as a team these last three games,” Edwards said. “We learned how to work together and develop. It’s a major accomplishment and gets us one step closer to our other goals for this season.
“…Everybody was hitting big shots tonight. Everybody had their confidence together and we were feeling it, real comfortable shooting tonight.”
Especially from three-point range. The Red Foxes sank nine shots from downtown, including three in the opening stanza. Six different players hit from beyond the arc, including Tristan LeXander who had three and Briggs who had two.
LeXander and DeAndre Huggins each finished with 11 points giving Hartsville four players in double figures. Myrtle Beach had just one — Ayden Hickman with 10 — as the Seahawks were held to single digits in scoring in the first (6) and fourth (9) quarters.
“DeAndre and Cesare allow us to do a lot because they’re so dominant inside,” English said. “And when Jamari is shooting like that, it helps us with our inside-outside game.
“…We boxed out well I thought and I think we really attacked the glass in the second half.”
English said he was “in awe” of the way his team played this week, and looks forward to what that might mean heading into the playoffs.
But before any postseason preparations, first things first:
“We’re going to start with three days off,” English said, laughing.
MB;6;14;17;9 – 46
H;21;15;22;13 – 71
MYRTLE BEACH (46)
Ayden Hickman 10, Randall 6, Jones 5, Burgess 4, Gunn 4, Martin 3, Desalvo 3, Bryant 2, Jenkins 2, Sauls 1.
HARTSVILLE (71)
Jamari Briggs 18, Cesare Edwards 15, DeAndre Huggins 11, Tristan LeXander 11, Knox 5, Blue 5, Benjamin 3, Foman 2, Thaggard 1.