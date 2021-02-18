Hartsville's Edwards earns McDonald's All American nomination

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Cesare Edwards heard the criticisms of his game following his sophomore year at Hartsville High.

“Everyone was saying, ‘All he can do is shoot and rebound — he doesn’t get in the paint, he doesn’t drive, he doesn’t do anything else,’” the Red Fox senior said. “I didn’t want to be known just for shooting. The game plans were going to be too easy against me. I wanted to be more versatile.”

Fast forward two years and Edwards’ versatile game not only helped him sign with Xavier University, but on Thursday he picked up one of the top high school basketball honors in the nation as a McDonald’s All American nominee.

The All America Games usually showcase the top talent in the country in a pair of contests in the spring, but for the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the games.

Still, Edwards was pleased to join the exclusive list and follow in the footsteps of former teammate Trae Hannibal, who was also nominated in 2019.