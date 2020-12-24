Hartsville's English reflects on unique path to 100 coaching victories

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Like most high school sports coaches during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yusuf English wasn’t sure when or if the Hartsville High boys’ basketball season would start on time.
Then when the season did start, scheduling remained fluid as a number of teams continued to deal with virus concerns.
In the midst of it all, he had nearly forgotten how close he was to a coaching milestone.
His Red Foxes’ 75-64 victory against Trinity Christian (N.C.) on Dec. 12 at The Bash tournament at Cardinal Newman marked the 100th career victory for English in what is now his eighth season.
“When I posted it on my Facebook page, one of my high school baseball teammates said, ‘Not bad for somebody who wasn’t supposed to make it.’ That’s kind of the amazing part for me is I wasn’t supposed to be here.’”
It was that aspect of his journey that was probably the most unlikely, English said.
“I was an extremely troubled kid that probably not a lot of people expected much from,” he said. “I wasn’t supposed to make it out of where I was from, but that’s why I wanted to get into coaching. To give kids an outlet through basketball, which was something I didn’t really have as a kid. ...
“For me, reflecting on it, I’ve had multiple kids over multiple years who have gone on to college and who’ve graduated that still call. That’s probably what stands out the most is the impact I’ve had on young men’s lives.”
That dates back to his time at Denmark-Olar High School, where English coached for three seasons. The Vikings went 46-25 in his three seasons on the bench, and his final team went 22-5 and was ranked No. 3 in the state in 1A.
“At Denmark, I learned a lot about building a program,” English said. “… We had very good players in Patrick Wright and Ozante Fields, who recently graduated from S.C. State after four years. ...
“I think it was able to mold me at Denmark, because you don’t have as many resources there.”
Even so, working toward building up the Red Fox program back to the state championship level it was at earlier this decade has been a daunting one, English said.
“Sometimes it’s tough to teach kids how to win,” he said. “It takes awhile to teach them what it takes to do to reach that level.”
English said he didn’t know he was still going to be with the Red Foxes five years in, but doesn’t have any plans to leave any time soon.
And because of that, picking up career victory No. 100 with Hartsville was special.
“I really appreciate (former principal) Dr. (Charlie) Burry and (former athletic director) coach (Phyllis) Griggs for giving me this opportunity to come here,” English said. “It’s a great community here, it’s like a family here, my kids go to school here, so it was really special doing it here at Hartsville.”