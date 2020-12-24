Hartsville's English reflects on unique path to 100 coaching victories

That dates back to his time at Denmark-Olar High School, where English coached for three seasons. The Vikings went 46-25 in his three seasons on the bench, and his final team went 22-5 and was ranked No. 3 in the state in 1A.

“At Denmark, I learned a lot about building a program,” English said. “… We had very good players in Patrick Wright and Ozante Fields, who recently graduated from S.C. State after four years. ...

“I think it was able to mold me at Denmark, because you don’t have as many resources there.”

Even so, working toward building up the Red Fox program back to the state championship level it was at earlier this decade has been a daunting one, English said.

“Sometimes it’s tough to teach kids how to win,” he said. “It takes awhile to teach them what it takes to do to reach that level.”

English said he didn’t know he was still going to be with the Red Foxes five years in, but doesn’t have any plans to leave any time soon.

And because of that, picking up career victory No. 100 with Hartsville was special.

“I really appreciate (former principal) Dr. (Charlie) Burry and (former athletic director) coach (Phyllis) Griggs for giving me this opportunity to come here,” English said. “It’s a great community here, it’s like a family here, my kids go to school here, so it was really special doing it here at Hartsville.”

