Hartsville's Evans signs with Tennessee

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — It was a long and sometimes anxious process, but Tiyon Evans couldn’t be happier with the result.
Evans, the former Hartsville High standout, had to go the junior college route after high school — landing halfway across the country at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
“Being in JUCO was hard,” Evans said. “Going out there to Kansas and being 18 hours away on my own — it was like a slap in the face. But after that, it forced me to wake up and adapt.
“Once I did, I had a great time.”
Evans ended up making an early impression at HCC by appearing in 12 games and rushing for 538 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman. He also had an impact in the return game with 18 kickoff returns for 608 yards and two scores.
That got the attention of the University of Tennessee, and after few bumps along the way, the first team that offered Evans wound up as the one that signed him. He celebrated his college pick Friday at the school after returning home to be with family, friends and former coaches for the special occasion.
“It feels amazing after all the hard work and going through JUCO,” Evans said. “It showed me a lot, taught me a lot and I think it matured me a lot.”
The Volunteers were there from the beginning after Evans' breakout season and he was committed to them for much of the last two years. He had offers from South Carolina, Oklahoma State, Houston, Maryland, East Carolina, Western Kentucky and Central Florida along the way as well, but after a brief de-commitment, Evans was set on heading to Knoxville.
“I had a great relationship with the Tennessee coaches through the whole process,” he said. “…They made me feel like they really wanted me on their team. It wasn’t like any other school. They kept things real, and most of our conversations really weren’t even about football. They were about life and that showed me a lot of leadership.”
Evans will enter as a running back, but his unique skillset is likely to be taken advantage of at some point. He was a North-South All-Star and the Offensive MVP of the 2018 Touchstone Energy Bowl.
After rushing for more than 2,000 yards in his sophomore and junior seasons, Evans made the switch to quarterback his senior year.
He responded by setting a new school record by being the only QB to rush and pass for more than 1,000 yards in a season.
“He’s just a special athlete,” Red Foxes coach Jeff Calabrese said. “I think he averaged about 12.5 yards (per play) for his entire career and owns about every offensive record.
“…If you ever watched him play, you’d remember it. Just an extremely special player.”
