Hartsville's Evans signs with Tennessee

The Volunteers were there from the beginning after Evans' breakout season and he was committed to them for much of the last two years. He had offers from South Carolina, Oklahoma State, Houston, Maryland, East Carolina, Western Kentucky and Central Florida along the way as well, but after a brief de-commitment, Evans was set on heading to Knoxville.

“I had a great relationship with the Tennessee coaches through the whole process,” he said. “…They made me feel like they really wanted me on their team. It wasn’t like any other school. They kept things real, and most of our conversations really weren’t even about football. They were about life and that showed me a lot of leadership.”

Evans will enter as a running back, but his unique skillset is likely to be taken advantage of at some point. He was a North-South All-Star and the Offensive MVP of the 2018 Touchstone Energy Bowl.

After rushing for more than 2,000 yards in his sophomore and junior seasons, Evans made the switch to quarterback his senior year.

He responded by setting a new school record by being the only QB to rush and pass for more than 1,000 yards in a season.