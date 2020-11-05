 Skip to main content
Hartsville's Ewing, Nutt place in top 10 at state
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Hartsville's Ewing, Nutt place in top 10 at state

110620-fmn-sports-hhs-p1.jpg

Hartsville High School cross country runners Clay Ewing (left) and Kaiti Nutt finished seventh and sixth, respectively, at Thursday's 4A state meet at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

COLUMBIA, S.C. − Hartsville High School's Clay Ewing and Kaiti Nutt finished seventh and sixth, respectively, at Thursday's state cross country meet at the Sandhills Research Center.

Ewing and Nutt, who both won the overall titles at the Region 6-4A meet, also earned all-state honors for their efforts.

Ewing finished with a time of 16:42.49 and Nutt finished with a time of 19:41.69.

Nutt's finish is the highest ever on the girls' side and Ewing posted the Red Foxes' best boys' finish since Olympian Terrance Herrington won state in 1983.

