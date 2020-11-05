Hartsville's Ewing, Nutt place in top 10 at state

COLUMBIA, S.C. − Hartsville High School's Clay Ewing and Kaiti Nutt finished seventh and sixth, respectively, at Thursday's state cross country meet at the Sandhills Research Center.
Ewing and Nutt, who both won the overall titles at the Region 6-4A meet, also earned all-state honors for their efforts.
Ewing finished with a time of 16:42.49 and Nutt finished with a time of 19:41.69.
Nutt's finish is the highest ever on the girls' side and Ewing posted the Red Foxes' best boys' finish since Olympian Terrance Herrington won state in 1983.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!