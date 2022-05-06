Hartsville's Flemister to run track at Claflin

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Fresh off his victory in the men’s 400-meter at the Region 6-4A meet, Jonathan Flemister made his choice of where he’ll be running collegiately for the next few years.

The multi-sport Hartsville High standout recently signed with Claflin University for track and field and was honored Friday morning during a ceremony at the school.

“It’s definitely new,” Flemister said of the feeling. “I didn’t think I was going to go anywhere during the season, but I just had to work hard and increase my time and it paid off.”