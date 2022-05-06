 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP TRACK & FIELD

Hartsville's Flemister to run track at Claflin

  • Updated
  • 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Fresh off his victory in the men’s 400-meter at the Region 6-4A meet, Jonathan Flemister made his choice of where he’ll be running collegiately for the next few years.

The multi-sport Hartsville High standout recently signed with Claflin University for track and field and was honored Friday morning during a ceremony at the school.

“It’s definitely new,” Flemister said of the feeling. “I didn’t think I was going to go anywhere during the season, but I just had to work hard and increase my time and it paid off.”

JONATHAN FLEMISTER.jpg

Flemister
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert