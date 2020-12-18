Hartsville's Gattison signs with Western Carolina

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — For two seasons, Rod Gattison was Hartsville High's top shutdown cornerback, coach Jeff Calabrese said.

But because he came into his own late, Georgia Military College ended up being the route he had to take to play college football.

Now he's ready for the next level. Gattison recently signed with Football Championship Subdivision school Western Carolina University and attended a special ceremony Friday at his former school to mark the occasion.

"It's a great feeling; unbelievable," Gattison said. "It wasn't easy (going the junior college route). I had a lot of early mornings and a lot of late nights at Georgia Military. But it helped me a lot and gave me discipline and honor."

Gattison played in 11 games during the 2019 season and made 14 combined tackles with one fumble recovery and one interception. The Bulldogs didn't have much of a season to speak of in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Gattison impressed the Catamounts enough on film to earn an offer.

"With COVID, it was a hard process because recruiters and coaches couldn't come out like they wanted to," Gattison said. "But I'm just glad Western Carolina came through.

"...It's a young program and it's a great environment. The coaches were great to talk to and I really liked what they had to say (about the program)."