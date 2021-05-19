Hartsville's Gunter to run cross country, track at Coker

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Kirk Gunter said he didn’t really have going to college in his plans originally, but the last two years running cross country and track & field changed his mind.

Coker University entered the mix not long after he applied and Gunter made the decision to sign with the Cobras in November. He celebrated that decision on Wednesday at the HHS gym.

“I’ll be throwing the javelin, running the 800M, the 1500M – all of the long-distance events,” Gunter said. “So I’m very pleased with what I’ve done this year in track and our cross country season.

“I’m very excited to start in the fall. They’re cross country and track teams are really good and they’ve always got people going to the (South Atlantic Conference) championships, and that’s my goal, too.”