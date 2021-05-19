Hartsville's Hough signs with PAC West Academy football

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Dijour Hough is heading out West after signing with PAC West Academy on Wednesday at the school.

The first-year post-graduate junior college squad is located in Springfield, Oregon.

“I’m very excited because they made me feel at home and that it was like a family there,” Hough said. “They’ve got coaches who were already on the (NCAA) Division-1 level, so I feel very comfortable with them.

“…I’m looking forward to working with them and being the best player and best person I can be.”

Hough finished with 23 tackles, half a sack and two tackles for a loss while playing middle linebacker for the Red Foxes his senior season.