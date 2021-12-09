Hartsville's Hunt, West Florence's McKithen, Spence among top Region 6-4A honorees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − All-Region selections and awards for Region 6-4A were announced Thursday and the Pee Dee was well-represented.
Among the top awards, West Florence running back Terry McKithen was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year while placekicker Sam Spence won Special Teams Player of the Year. Hartsville linebacker Alex Hunt was named the region's Defensive Player of the Year.
Myrtle Beach's Mickey Wilson and wide receiver Randall Cobb were selected as the Coach and Player of the Year, respectively.
First-team offensive selections included Hartsville's Carmello McDaniel, J'Shawn Anderson, Jonathon Flemister, Reggie Cabbagestalk and Slayton Stokes. South Florence's Evin Singletary and Hunter McClary also made the list along with West Florence's Avion McBride and Wilson's Zandae Butler.
On the defensive side, first-team selections included Hartsville's Brycyn McLeod, Treion McFarland, Ty'Jai Peterson and Da'Marion Coe. South Florence's Xavier Barr and Jaylin Davis also made the squad alongside West Florence's Franklin Emerson, Deshawn Gamble and Spence.
The second-team offense included South Florence's Malik Terry, Jabray Johnson and Rodney Lesane; West Florence's Deuce Hudson, Logan Locklear and Harrison Brown and Wilson's Jyron Waiters.
On second-team defense, Wilson was well-represented with Daniel Roberts, Zavian Scipio, Josh McPherson, Montrel Goodson, Andriq Williams and Jyron Waiters (as a KR/PR) all making the squad. The list also included South Florence's Richard Hobbs, Trokel Prew and Eric Cooper along with West Florence's Kelvin Hunter and Charles Barnes as well as Darlington's James Melton.
Honorable mentions on offense included Hartsville's McKendrie Douglas, Roddi Morris, Matt Stroud and Deric Brown; South Florence's Quincy Rhodes, Shikeem Shilow and Dy'Quavyon Dickens; West Florence's Josh Daniels and Wilson's Nyrae Sanders.
Honorable mentions on defensed included Hartsville's Jaquez Coe and Byrson Jacobs; South Florence's Chantwan Harkless and D.J. McRae; West Florence's Brody Cook, Nashon Frison, Darren Lloyd, Tyler Brantley and Stephen Smalls and Wilson's Malcolm Lewis and Karez Lambert.