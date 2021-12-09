Hartsville's Hunt, West Florence's McKithen, Spence among top Region 6-4A honorees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − All-Region selections and awards for Region 6-4A were announced Thursday and the Pee Dee was well-represented.

Among the top awards, West Florence running back Terry McKithen was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year while placekicker Sam Spence won Special Teams Player of the Year. Hartsville linebacker Alex Hunt was named the region's Defensive Player of the Year.

Myrtle Beach's Mickey Wilson and wide receiver Randall Cobb were selected as the Coach and Player of the Year, respectively.

First-team offensive selections included Hartsville's Carmello McDaniel, J'Shawn Anderson, Jonathon Flemister, Reggie Cabbagestalk and Slayton Stokes. South Florence's Evin Singletary and Hunter McClary also made the list along with West Florence's Avion McBride and Wilson's Zandae Butler.

On the defensive side, first-team selections included Hartsville's Brycyn McLeod, Treion McFarland, Ty'Jai Peterson and Da'Marion Coe. South Florence's Xavier Barr and Jaylin Davis also made the squad alongside West Florence's Franklin Emerson, Deshawn Gamble and Spence.