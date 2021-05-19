 Skip to main content
Hartsville's Hutto inks with Emory & Henry College equestrian
PREP ATHLETICS

Hartsville's Hutto inks with Emory & Henry College equestrian

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Savannah Hutto has been riding all of her life, a passion passed down by her mother.

And even though there is no equestrian team at Hartsville High, Hutto was able to parlay her passion into a college opportunity with Emory & Henry College in Virginia.

Hutto celebrated her signing with Wasps on Wednesday at the HHS gym.

“I’m really excited to go there and ride on their team,” Hutto said. “I had to work hard to get the scholarship and fight for it, so I’m really honored to receive it.

“…I was between a couple schools, but I really fell in love with the school and I knew it was the best choice for me.”

Savannah Hutto

Hutto

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS
