HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Hartsville pitcher John Alexander signed with Florence-Darlington Tech. He was 8-3 this year with a 1.06 ERA.
"It was a local school and I felt a fit there," Alexander said. "I know some of the players there. So I just wanted to be on that kind of team. They're having a lot of success over there. All the pitching experience from Hartsville will help me in the long run."
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 10 1st-place SCPA writing awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
