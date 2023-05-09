HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- NBA star Jae Crowder started his post-high school career at South Georgia Tech.

Morning News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year, Kam Foman, hopes to follow in his footsteps with the JUCO based in Americus, Ga.

"The school is by itself; it really isn't by anything," Foman said. "You can stay locked in and get your work done."

Foman then talked about his time at Hartsville under then-coach Yusuf English.

"(English) taught me a lot. He taught me the little things to get to the next level and how to handle the highs and lows and get everything done," Foman said.