PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Hartsville's Knox signs with Francis Marion basketball

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – An injury that cut his season short didn’t keep Zykee Knox from landing a spot on the Francis Marion University men’s basketball team.

Knox recently signed with the Patriots and was honored with a ceremony at the school Friday morning. He averaged over seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game this season for the Red Foxes.

“It’s something I’ve been waiting on for four years,” Knox said. “I didn’t think I’d get a chance to go to school and play ball, but now it’s here and I’m proud.

“(FMU) is close to home and I really liked the school, the campus and the classes. Absolutely.”

