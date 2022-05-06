Hartsville's Martin signs with Winthrop softball

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – It was a day Olivia Martin had waited for since playing on her 8U team, she said.

“It’s amazing. I’ve worked so hard for this my whole life,” the Hartsville High standout catcher said. “It’s been a rough ride with COVID and wondering where I’m going to go, but Winthrop was the right place at the right time and everything felt great about it.”

Martin will continue her career on the diamond after recently signing with the NCAA Division I Eagles, which was celebrated in a ceremony Friday morning at the school.

The Red Fox senior has been a key cog for a number of years serving as the backstop and main utility player. Martin is batting right at .300 this season with more than a dozen RBI.

She was also part of HHS’ undefeated state title run in 2019.

Playing collegiate ball was always the dream, and Martin had a family connection to the school as well.

“My dad also went there,” she said. “But it was just the atmosphere. I went to a camp there one day and it just felt like they wanted me. The girls, the teammates, the chemistry – it all just felt right to me and it felt like home.

“That’s where I wanted to be, and it’s the best decision I’ve made in my life.”