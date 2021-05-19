 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hartsville's McFarland inks with Spartanburg Methodist College baseball
0 comments
PREP ATHLETICS

Hartsville's McFarland inks with Spartanburg Methodist College baseball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – It was a long process at times, but thankfully Spartanburg Methodist College was where the road eventually ended, A’Shani McFarland said.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling,” the Hartsville High outfielder said Wednesday after signing at the HHS gym. “It’s been a long ride, and I honestly had my doubts at times, but (Pioneers) coach Tim Wallace came through.

“…I just love the community and the campus and how everything’s kind of in once place. It’s a family environment and it’s going to be another home for me.”

As of May 14, McFarland was batting .379 with 12 RBI for the Red Foxes. He also has not committed an error in the field this season.

A'Shani McFarland

McFarland

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert