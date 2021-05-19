Hartsville's McFarland inks with Spartanburg Methodist College baseball

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – It was a long process at times, but thankfully Spartanburg Methodist College was where the road eventually ended, A’Shani McFarland said.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling,” the Hartsville High outfielder said Wednesday after signing at the HHS gym. “It’s been a long ride, and I honestly had my doubts at times, but (Pioneers) coach Tim Wallace came through.

“…I just love the community and the campus and how everything’s kind of in once place. It’s a family environment and it’s going to be another home for me.”

As of May 14, McFarland was batting .379 with 12 RBI for the Red Foxes. He also has not committed an error in the field this season.