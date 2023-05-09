HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Myliondi Bess has signed to continue her cheer career at South Carolina State. She's graduating with an IB partial diploma and also competed in track. And she was a cheer team captain.

"This has always been about legacy; my father and sisters went there, and my dad's side of the family went there," Bess said. "I've always wanted to be a South Carolina State cheerleader and I'm finally realizing my dream."