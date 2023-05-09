HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Myliondi Bess has signed to continue her cheer career at South Carolina State. She's graduating with an IB partial diploma and also competed in track. And she was a cheer team captain.
"This has always been about legacy; my father and sisters went there, and my dad's side of the family went there," Bess said. "I've always wanted to be a South Carolina State cheerleader and I'm finally realizing my dream."
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 10 1st-place SCPA writing awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
