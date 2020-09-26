Hartsville's Nutt among top local finishers at Pee Dee Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. − The 25th Annual Pee Dee Classic took place Saturday at Freedom Florence with several area cross country runners and teams finishing in the top 10.
On the girls' side, Waccamaw's Gia Leone took the top spot with a time of 19:26.41 followed by Hartsville's Kaiti Nutt (20:01.27). Wilson's Kaylanna Burroughs (20:52.17) finished seventh followed by West Florence's Melissa Hodges (21:24.51) in eighth. South Florence's Caelin Sloan (21:26.64) rounded out the top 10.
West, South and Wilson placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the overall team standings.
In the Boys 5K, Nation Ford's Connor O'Flynn took the top spot with a time of 16:40.52. Hartsville's Clay Ewing (17:14) was third and Connor Bailey (17:49.97) was sixth.
As a team, Hartsville placed third followed by West in fourth and Wilson in seventh.
