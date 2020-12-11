Hartsville's Pendergrass named Region 6-4A Player of the Year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Awards for Region 6-4A football were announced recently and Hartsville's D.P. Pendergrass earned Player of the Year.

Additionally, numerous players from Hartsville, Wilson, West Florence, South Florence and Darlington were named to the All-Conference teams.

For Hartsville, J'Shawn Anderson, Chapman Parker, Reggie Cabbagestalk, Leland Saxton, Bailey Carraway, Keyshawn Dolford, Alex Hunt and Zy'Riq Thomas made First Team All-Conference while Owen Taylor earned an Honorable Mention.

For Wilson, Harrison Muldrow made First Team while Zayshaun Rice, Chris Austin, Tyree Matthews, Quincy Woods, Vraj Patel, Shamaree Timmons, Kalib Jones, Zavian Scipio, Josh McPherson, Ahmad Bowman and Andriq Williams were named to the Second Team.

West Florence's Terry McKithen, Dylan Snyder, Semaj Johnson and Nyke Johnson earned First Team honors. George Derrick Floyd was an Honorable Mention.

South Florence saw Evin Singletary and Eric Cooper make the First Team while Kenny Frederick was named to the Second Team.

For Darlington, Daniel Perkins, Jose Rivera, Daishone Small and Jadarious Richardson all made the Second Team.