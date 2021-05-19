Hartsville's Tucker to cheer for Limestone University

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Alexandria Tucker has been cheering since middle school, and was part of the Hartsville High squad each of the last four years.

She’ll get the opportunity to do that at the collegiate level now after inking with Limestone University on Wednesday at the school.

“It’s feels good because not a lot of cheerleaders get to sign with a school, so it’s great to be able to get to that next level at college,” Tucker said. “It’s a friendly environment there with the coaches and they also had my major, so it was kind of the best of both worlds for me.”