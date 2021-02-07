Hartsville's Vance powers Patriots to sixth place at Raines Company Intercollegiate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sophomore Mitchell Vance paced the Francis Marion University golf team, finishing 5-under par (69-69-73=211) and tied for seventh place at the Raines Company Intercollegiate on Sunday (Feb. 7).

The Patriots finished sixth with rounds of 281-276-295=852 and 12-under par — its third Top-10 finish of the season.

The team's 852 and 12-under par score marks the lowest three-round total in Francis Marion golf history. The previous low three-round total was 858, 6-under par by the 2013-14 squad at the FMU Spring Hill Suites Intercollegiate — also held at the Country Club of South Carolina.

Vance followed up his back-to-back career-low rounds of 69, with a round of 1-over par 73 on Sunday. The former Hartsville High standout played par 3’s at 3-under par and tallied 11 birdies over the two days. His three-round total of 211 and 5-under par is a career-low and is the fourth-best individual three-round total in school history. His seventh-place showing is also his best as a Patriot.

Junior Grant Sellers, a McBee native, was next among the Patriots with rounds of 68-74-72=214 (2-under par), placing him in a tie for 14th place. He also played the par 3’s at 3-under par, and tallied 39 pars and nine birdies over the two days.