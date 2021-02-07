Hartsville's Vance powers Patriots to sixth place at Raines Company Intercollegiate

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sophomore Mitchell Vance paced the Francis Marion University golf team, finishing 5-under par (69-69-73=211) and tied for seventh place at the Raines Company Intercollegiate on Sunday (Feb. 7).
The Patriots finished sixth with rounds of 281-276-295=852 and 12-under par — its third Top-10 finish of the season.
The team's 852 and 12-under par score marks the lowest three-round total in Francis Marion golf history. The previous low three-round total was 858, 6-under par by the 2013-14 squad at the FMU Spring Hill Suites Intercollegiate — also held at the Country Club of South Carolina.
Vance followed up his back-to-back career-low rounds of 69, with a round of 1-over par 73 on Sunday. The former Hartsville High standout played par 3’s at 3-under par and tallied 11 birdies over the two days. His three-round total of 211 and 5-under par is a career-low and is the fourth-best individual three-round total in school history. His seventh-place showing is also his best as a Patriot.
Junior Grant Sellers, a McBee native, was next among the Patriots with rounds of 68-74-72=214 (2-under par), placing him in a tie for 14th place. He also played the par 3’s at 3-under par, and tallied 39 pars and nine birdies over the two days.
He was followed by junior McClure Thompson, a Little River native, who finished 1-over par (75-68-74=217) and tied for 24th place. Thompson logged 12 birdies over the two days of play. Juniors Casper Kennedy (71-69-78=218) and Pierre de Caevel (73-70-78=219) and senior John Burghardt (73-70-79=222) rounded out the Patriots squad. Kennedy led the Patriots with a team-high 14 birdies.
Senior Jacob Morris and junior Grainger Howle, a Darlington native, competed as individuals for the Patriots. Morris finished tied for 24th place at 217 and 1-over par (71-73-73). Howle finished tied for 34th position at 220, 4-over par (72-70-78).
Middle Tennessee State took home the team title at 30-under par to secure a 1-shot victory over Kennesaw State. Kennesaw State’s Connor Coffee claimed medalist honors at 15-under par 201 (65-71-65). The Owls, led by Coffee, fired a 16-under-par 272 team tally on Sunday to nearly catch the Blue Raiders.
The Patriots will tee off next when they host the Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate at Palmetto Hall Golf & Country Club, Feb. 22-23, on Hilton Head Island.