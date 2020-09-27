Hartsville's Vance shoots 10-under to rally for QAT Florence Amateur Championship

FLORENCE, S.C. — Mitchell Vance felt he was back in contention after a birdie on Creekside No. 9.
That feeling grew more intense with an eagle on Meadows No. 1.
“Everything starting clicking for me,” said Vance, the former Hartsville High standout and current Francis Marion University sophomore. “I birdied 2-6 on Meadows, and I knew I was 10-under at the time.
“To be honest, 59 came in my head — I was really wanting for that to happen.”
It didn’t as Vance had to settle for a 62, but the QAT Florence Amateur Championship trophy was a more than nice consolation prize.
The FMU lefty shot 10-under in Sunday’s final round and finished 12-under for the tournament at Traces Golf Club. His phenomenal day carried him past defending champion and second-place finisher Jamie Stanley for the win with a 132.
“Nothing you can do about a 62,” said Stanley, who shot 4-under Sunday and finished 10-under for the tournament (134). “It’s actually exciting to see somebody play that well. I had a good day and I’m happy. All I can do is play the course. You can’t predict or have any control over what anybody else does.
“He obviously had a great round and kudos to Mitchell. That’s awesome.”
It all came together as soon as Vance made the turn, he said.
“I was hitting it really close, making putts, just everything was going good for me,” he said “I was playing with my head coach, Mark Gaynor, so everything just clicked.”
Having played high school golf with the Red Foxes, Vance was familiar with Traces and knew there was a better score he could reach after shooting a 2-under 70 on day one.
“I told my dad yesterday that I had a 64, but didn’t make any putts, so I shot 70,” he said. “So today that was the focus – making more putts. I turned it around and got it done.”
The win gives him a little extra momentum heading into his college season, which finally tees off in October after being pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also caps off a strong two-year run after last year’s top flight finish as well.
“I played in this tournament last year, and it was a three days then, but I shot even par for tournament and ended up winning the First Flight,” he said. “I was glad to sneak into the Championship (Flight) this year.”
It was an equally strong two years for Stanley, who took the second-place finish in stride.
“The pace of play was much slower today, so it was hard to get into a rhythm,” he said. “So to play the way I did, I’m happy.
“…I knew it was going to be a long day but I hung in there. I ain’t old by any means, but I’m a lot older than those college boys. So it’s nice to get out and compete with these guys and know that I can play with them on any given day.”
Catherine Shealy easily captured the women’s overall championship with a two-day total of 149. She entered Sunday’s final round with a 7-shot lead and wound up nine strokes ahead of second-place finisher Brenna Miller (158).
David Spearman was the First Flight champion with a score of 140 while Chris Dale won the Second Flight after a posting a score of 150. Drew Patrick (152) won the Third Flight; Kent McDavid (157) took the Fourth Flight, Aaron Gamble (165) the Fifth and Mike Mazzante (180) the Sixth.
