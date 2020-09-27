Hartsville's Vance shoots 10-under to rally for QAT Florence Amateur Championship

It all came together as soon as Vance made the turn, he said.

“I was hitting it really close, making putts, just everything was going good for me,” he said “I was playing with my head coach, Mark Gaynor, so everything just clicked.”

Having played high school golf with the Red Foxes, Vance was familiar with Traces and knew there was a better score he could reach after shooting a 2-under 70 on day one.

“I told my dad yesterday that I had a 64, but didn’t make any putts, so I shot 70,” he said. “So today that was the focus – making more putts. I turned it around and got it done.”

The win gives him a little extra momentum heading into his college season, which finally tees off in October after being pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also caps off a strong two-year run after last year’s top flight finish as well.

“I played in this tournament last year, and it was a three days then, but I shot even par for tournament and ended up winning the First Flight,” he said. “I was glad to sneak into the Championship (Flight) this year.”

It was an equally strong two years for Stanley, who took the second-place finish in stride.