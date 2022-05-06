 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GOLF

Hartsville's Weatherford signs with Coker golf

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Blake Weatherford will get the opportunity to compete collegiately on his home course.

The Hartsville High standout golfer recently signed with the hometown Cobras of Coker University. He was honored Friday morning in a ceremony at the school.

Weatherford is part of a Red Fox squad that just won the Region 6-4A title and looks to earn its way to the state tournament this weekend.

“It’s a great opportunity that I had to take immediately,” Weatherford said. “I thought it would be really cool to play on my home course and stay close to home.”

BLAKE WEATHERFORD.jpg

Weatherford
