Hartsville's Wilson signs with The Citadel for track & field

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Tristan Wilson was in ROTC for the past four years at Hartsville High.

That will serve him well at his next destination – The Citadel.

Wilson recently signed to run track and field for the Bulldogs and was honored in a ceremony Friday morning at the school.

“It feels good. I’ve been trying to do (NCAA Division I) for a minute,” Wilson said. “My mom helped me a lot so I’m very thankful for the opportunity.”

The academic atmosphere was something that drew him to the school besides athletics, Wilson added.

“They have study times and that’s going to really help me get my stuff in order to become a civil engineer,” he said.

Wilson runs the 400-meter hurdles and the 110-meter hurdles for the Red Foxes. He finished third in the 400 hurdles this week at the Region 6-4A track meet.

“I feel like I’ve been pushing myself to get to this point,” Wilson said. “I just made it to lower state; hopefully I’ll make it to state and be able to do something big.”