HARTSVILLE, S.C. – While Hartsville lost seven of 10 games, Red Fox coach Yusuf English kept faith things would turn around.

He had no choice.

“I can’t fall apart because they would fall apart,” English said.

English then called a coaches’ meeting, and the foundation was set for an impressive turnaround that carried Hartsville to its second lower-state final in the past three years.

English, the Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, talked about how things were before that turnaround.

“It was difficult,” English said. “The most difficult part, I think, was to continue to keep the faith it’s going to come together because you couldn’t see it at the moment. It was a lot of frustrating moments.”

Hartsville, which started 5-1, started to experience those frustrating moments.

“The wheels fell off the car,” English said. “It was like, ‘What are we doing wrong?’ Then, I realized it was the mistakes that we were making. And if we fixed those, we’d be fine. So that’s what kept me coming into the gym and kept me going. That’s what kept the team going.”

English’s mentality then became this:

“I’ve got to make the players understand we always have a chance,” English said. “I always told them we’ve just got to make it to the playoffs.”

But back to the mistakes English talked about earlier. It wasn’t about the players’ mistakes but that of the coaches. And that was brought to the forefront after getting swept by South Florence.

“What I realized was us, as a coaching staff, weren’t highlighting what our kids did well,” English said. “We were just kind of going off of what we always did.”

Different teams call for different ways to succeed, and English started to realize that.

“You can only cook with the ingredients you have,” English said. “You can’t make steak when all you have is chicken.”

The Hartsville coaches had a three-hour meeting on how to make the most of the players they have.

“By the time we came out, we came up with a new way to attack with our team,” English said. “And on the next day, we got after it.”

Hartsville then beat Myrtle Beach and avenged earlier losses to North Myrtle Beach and West Florence.

But in the Red Foxes’ second regular-season game against Wilson, the Tigers won by 21 to sweep the regular-season series.

“Against Wilson, we hadn’t quite figured it out yet,” English said. “But I think it was a great loss for us because I think that we needed that to keep us humble.”

But the next game, Hartsville won in overtime at A.C. Flora to start the playoffs, and the Red Foxes were playing their best all season.

The Red Foxes then won by three over Northwestern in the second round to set up a rematch against Wilson in the lower-state semifinal on the Tigers’ home court.

Hartsville won 56-41.

Although Hartsville lost in the lower-state final to eventual state champion Irmo, it was still a gratifying season.

“I learned anything is possible,” English said. “It’s a cliché people say all the time; people don’t really believe it. But I believe anything is possible. You have to be willing to look at yourself in the mirror and be like, ‘I’m not doing a good job, and I have to do something different.’

“That’s the only way you reflect and look upon yourself, that you see your own flaws and you’re able to hold yourself accountable that you can change those things,” he added. “That’s just life. That’s what I learned about life and this season was you have to hold yourself accountable because the kids are just doing what we asked them to do as coaches. So if you’re not winning, or the kids are not doing what you asked them to do, you’ve got to look at yourself first and ask, ‘What am I doing that I need to change to get these kids to be successful?’ And that’s what I learned.”