FLORENCE, S.C. − Lane Harvey, who led the Florence Flamingos as manager in 2022, will return for the 2023 season.

He will be joined by Cameron Witt as hitting coach and Fernando Gonzalez as the team’s pitching coach − with both bringing strong coaching resumes with them.

Harvey, who serves as infield and bench coach for Division II Washburn University of Topeka, Kansas, during the collegiate season, is entering his fourth year in the Coastal Plain League. He led the Flamingos in 2022 in their inaugural season at Carolina Bank Field and spent a season with both the Macon Bacon and Holly Springs Salamanders as an assistant.

Harvey will lead the Flamingos onto the field for the home opener on Thursday, June 1.

“Carolina Bank Field and the Flamingos roster we are building are a great combination of fun, excitement and competitive spirit,” said Harvey. “The ballpark and community support have been terrific recruiting tools for me for this season, and we are confident we will be a playoff contender."

Cameron Witt enters his first season as hitting coach for the Flamingos with head coaching experience in the Show-Me Collegiate league and as an assistant at Missouri State University.

Former American Association player and Puerto Rico native Fernando Gonzalez joins the Flamingos as pitching coach, having just completed his second season in the same role at St. Thomas University.

The Flamingos home opener is June 1 at 7pm. Less than 300 tickets remain for the game. Season tickets, five-game plans and group tickets for the Flamingos' 2023 season are on sale now at www.florenceflamingos.com or by calling 843-413-2833.