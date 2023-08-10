SPRINGFIELD, Mass. − Sylvia Hatchell is being recognized by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame once again.
This time, the former Francis Marion University and longtime North Carolina women's basketball coach will be honored with a bench dedication in the Championship Coaches Legacy Garden on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The presenters will be National NCAA Players of the Year, Charlotte Smith and Ivory Latta.
Hatchell will be the fourth female coach to earn such and honor, joining Pat Summit, Vivian Stringer and Jody Conradt. The Tar Heels will then be the first and only school with three benches: Dean Smith, Roy Williams and now Hatchell.
With 1,023 victories, Hatchell was inducted into the Hall in 2013. Her 751 Atlantic Coast Conference wins rank first and she has accumulated three national championships and nine ACC titles to go along with six Olympic gold medals.
Hatchell is member of seven Halls of Fame − Naismith MemorialBasketball, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame, Francis Marion University Athletics Hall of Fame and Carson-Newman University Hall of Fame.
She was National Coach of the Year in 1984, 2006 and 2008. She was also ACC Coach of the Year in 1997, 2006 and 2008.
SYLVIA HATCHELL BENCH INSCRIPTION
In Honor of my parents Carroll and Veda Rhyne, my siblings Phyliss Cooley, Ralph Rhyne, Ronnie Rhyne, my husband Sammy Hatchell, my son Van Hatchell, my grandsons James and Leo Hatchell and all other members of my family.
Thank you to my assistant coaches and staff especially Andrew Calder and Jane High who became family. The 72 players from Francis Marion University and the 156 players from the University from North Carolina who became daughters and sisters who responded in a positive way when I demanded the best from them each and every day. Thank you for being champions.
My many friends from Gastonia, NC, Hunter Huss High School, Unity Baptist Church, Francis Marion University, North Myrtle Beach, SC, Black Mountain, NC, UNC University, Chapel Hill, NC, Smokey (Mtn Girls), UNC Lineberger Cancer Center, Carson-Newman University, University of Tennessee, all the coaches and players from all over the world who I met through USA Basketball and to all the other coaches, colleagues and great opponents who helped make Women’s Basketball great.
Thak you to Athletic Directors at UNC and ACC Commissioner John Swofford and Dick Baddour for giving me the opportunity to have my dream job for 33 years coaching at the University of North Carolina.
To USA Basketball for the opportunity to coach the many USA teams including the 1988 Gold Medal Olympic Basketball team.
Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 2013
Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
North Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame
South Carolina Sports Hall of Fame
Francis Marion University Hall of Fame
Carson-Newman University Athletics Hall of Fame
Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame
Proverbs 3: 5-6 − Trust in the Lord with all your heart! Lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will direct your path.
