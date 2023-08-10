SYLVIA HATCHELL BENCH INSCRIPTION

In Honor of my parents Carroll and Veda Rhyne, my siblings Phyliss Cooley, Ralph Rhyne, Ronnie Rhyne, my husband Sammy Hatchell, my son Van Hatchell, my grandsons James and Leo Hatchell and all other members of my family.

Thank you to my assistant coaches and staff especially Andrew Calder and Jane High who became family. The 72 players from Francis Marion University and the 156 players from the University from North Carolina who became daughters and sisters who responded in a positive way when I demanded the best from them each and every day. Thank you for being champions.

My many friends from Gastonia, NC, Hunter Huss High School, Unity Baptist Church, Francis Marion University, North Myrtle Beach, SC, Black Mountain, NC, UNC University, Chapel Hill, NC, Smokey (Mtn Girls), UNC Lineberger Cancer Center, Carson-Newman University, University of Tennessee, all the coaches and players from all over the world who I met through USA Basketball and to all the other coaches, colleagues and great opponents who helped make Women’s Basketball great.

Thak you to Athletic Directors at UNC and ACC Commissioner John Swofford and Dick Baddour for giving me the opportunity to have my dream job for 33 years coaching at the University of North Carolina.

To USA Basketball for the opportunity to coach the many USA teams including the 1988 Gold Medal Olympic Basketball team.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 2013

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

North Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame

South Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Francis Marion University Hall of Fame

Carson-Newman University Athletics Hall of Fame

Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame

Proverbs 3: 5-6 − Trust in the Lord with all your heart! Lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will direct your path.