Healthier Wilson squad ready to take on challenge of A.C. Flora

FLORENCE, S.C. – There is a much different feeling heading into the playoffs for the Wilson High football team this year, coach Rodney Mooney said.

“We’ve grown tremendously as a program in the last year,” Mooney said. “This time last year, we were a 1-7 at-large team that had not played very good football. This year, we’re a 5-5 team that’s still an at-large, but we’ve played a whole lot better football.”

Even with a .500 record, the Tigers were highly competitive this season and were in most every game they played. Injuries were a factor during region play, Mooney said, but the team is close to being fully healthy now as it prepares for postseason play.

Pulling out a win this Friday will be a daunting task, however, as Wilson is set to travel to Columbia to face undefeated and second-ranked A.C. Flora (10-0) in a 7:30 p.m. showdown.

“Traditionally, Wilson plays pretty well against top-tier teams,” Mooney said. “We feel good about our chances this week. The thing about it is I’ve told everybody this week and the last couple weeks – we have a good football team.

“…Now we’re a lot healthier and in a better position to play some quality football and we’re going to see what happens Friday night.”

The Falcons have outscored their opponents 496-192 this season behind a dynamic and balanced offensive attack. Senior running back Markel Townsend has rushed for 1,870 yards and 25 touchdowns already to lead a stacked Flora backfield. The Falcons have rushed for 3,022 yards as a team and 40 scores.

But Flora is dangerous through the air as well. Senior QB Carew Bates has thrown for 1,292 yards and 18 more touchdowns.

“They’re offense is really good – it’s one of the best in the state,” Mooney said. “They’ve got a massive offensive line, a really good running back (and) really solid quarterback play…So there’s going to be some challenges to slow their offense down. Like I told my staff this week, the word ‘stop’ is kind of irrelevant in high school football these days.”

Now with a much healthier roster, Mooney is hoping his defense can force a handful of stops and get the ball back for the offense, which has been equally prolific this season for the Tigers.

Wilson is averaging 35.5 points per game led by quarterback Tremel Echols. Echols leads the Pee Dee with 2,138 yards passing and is tied for the lead with 30 TD passes.

Zandae Butler and Jyron Waiters have combined for 73 catches, more than 1,300 yards receiving and 24 scores for the Tigers, who put up 101 points during their last two games.

“We feel like we can score points with anybody,” Mooney said. “That being said, you have to get stops. We can’t score 59 and give up 61 like we did a few weeks ago (vs. Myrtle Beach). So that’s something we’ve really harped on this week is making sure we take advantage of our scoring opportunities and making sure we get a couple third-down stops on defense and get the ball back.”