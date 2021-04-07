Hegan's slam helps turn tide as FMU rolls past Georgia College in DH opener

“They just got out there and got the job done in that game today.”

The combination of Hegan and Tanner Wakefield was key as the duo combined to drive in nine of the Patriots’ runs. An inning after Hegan’s fireworks, Wakefield connected on the first long ball of his career with a two-run shot.

He added an RBI single in the sixth as he extended his hitting streak to nine games.

“Tanner’s got some surprising power,” Inabinet said. “He’ll do that every now and then, even in batting practice he’ll juice one up against the scoreboard. Happy for him – he’s seeing the ball really well right now and hopefully that continues.”

Inabinet also praised the outing by reliever Chas DeBruhl, who was making just his second appearance all year. The freshman went four innings and allowed just one run, unearned, on no hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

“The guy’s had one outing all year and he came in against one of the best hitting teams in the conference and went four innings and only gave up one run,” Inabinet said. “So proud of him.”

Will Hardee, Kolby Crepeau and Mickey Skole each had two hits for FMU. Todd Mattox had a hit to extend his steak of reaching base safely to 32 straight games.

The Patriots were also able to overcome five errors in the field. Of the six runs the Bobcats scored, only three were earned.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.