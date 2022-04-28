Hemingway earns save as FMU softball wins conference tourney opener

DUNCAN, S.C. – Senior pitcher Janecia Hemingway retired all five batters she faced, including escaping a bases-loaded no-out jam, as fifth-seeded Francis Marion University beat fourth-seeded Belmont Abbey College 4-1 on Thursday in the opening-round of the 2022 Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament.

With the victory, Francis Marion improves to 30-18 overall and registers its 19th 30-win season in the 43-year history of the program. The Patriots advance in the winners’ bracket to face the King University/North Greenville University winner at noon on Friday at Tyger River Park.

Hemingway earned her second save of 2022 with two perfect innings of relief work. She enter the game in the bottom of the sixth with the bases-loaded and no outs and FMU clinging to a 4-1 advantage. On her second pitch, she induced a come-backer to the circle that she converted into a 1-2-3 double play. She retired the next batter on a ground out and then recorded three ground-balls outs in the seventh frame.

Junior righty Rachel Davis (12-7) started for the Patriots and allowed one run on five hits with three strikeouts through five innings.

Senior All-Conference shortstop Ashtyn Patterson led FMU at the plate with a pair of hits, a walk, and two runs scored. Junior first baseman Savana Rosson also had two hits and drove in one run.

Francis Marion took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Patterson led off with a single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by junior second baseman Megan Matsil.

Belmont Abbey (30-14) answered with its own sacrifice fly off the bat of second baseman Emma Frye in the bottom of the second. FMU graduate student center fielder NaJah Gerrald helped FMU escape further damage in the frame with an inning-ending diving catch in shallow center that stranded two runners.

The Patriots stranded two runners in the top of the third as did the Crusaders in the bottom of the fourth.

Patterson led off the FMU fifth with a four-pitch walk and then stole second. Sophomore right fielder Katie Smith followed with an infield single, pushing Patterson to third, and she later stole second base. Senior left fielder Danielle Karacson then lifted a fly ball to shallow center field, but Patterson was able to scamper home with the go-ahead run when the throw to the plate got away from the Belmont Abbey catcher.

FMU added insurance runs later in the inning on an RBI-single through left side by Rosson and a two-out run-scoring single up the middle by sophomore catcher Lauren Smallwood.

Crusader starting pitcher Abby Craver (14-8) was tagged with the loss. Left fielder Sydney Pon was the lone Belmont Abbey player to register two hits.