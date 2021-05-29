Henderson, McLennan shut out FDTC in World Series opener

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fourth-seeded Highlanders’ defense made a couple of terrific plays behind him, with left fielder Garrett Martin making a catch against the left field wall to end the second inning and then in the sixth, playing a ball hit off that wall and throwing Patrick Matthews out trying to stretch a single into a double.

“We made three really nice plays in the outfield. I thought Martin made a couple of really big plays, one on catching that fly ball and the one off the wall and throwing the guy out at second, and then the final out of the game was a phenomenal catch, right in front of the wall,” coach Mitch Thompson said. “You’ve got to be very happy when you come out and you put up a shutout. Shutouts don’t happen out here that often.”

Mason Greer drove a first-inning home run to right after Garrett Martin tripled into the right-field corner on a hit-and-run to score Miguel Santos to jump-start the Highlanders’ 14-hit attack. With two out in the second, Santos hit one out to left field, and the Highlanders (43-16) added two runs in the fourth and another in the eighth.

“The first game, everybody’s a little nervous. But, you know, once we got going we felt good,” Greer said. “It’s always easy to play with Hendy on the mound. You know, you get a couple of runs and we’re going to be set to go.