Henderson, McLennan shut out FDTC in World Series opener

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — As long as Logan Henderson was excusing himself every couple of innings, the McLennan Community College (Texas) coaches were feeling pretty good.
“He gets so many swings and misses and if you’re ever in doubt, just fastball away,” pitching coach James Leverton said. “The work and preparation to the game plan he puts in, he knows his body better than anyone I’ve had here.
“Plus he goes to the bathroom about 12 times during the game, and when he’s doing that, I know he’s locked in.”
The Highlanders’ ace pitcher gave up a leadoff single right off the bat Saturday morning in the opening game of the 63rd Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. After that, he was pretty much untouchable, striking out 14 in his eight innings of work and allowing only five hits in a 7-0 victory over Florence-Darlington Technical College.
Henderson hydrates whenever he pitches, either in the humidity of Waco or the dry climate of Grand Junction, and taking advantage of the facilities every couple of innings has become a habit.
“I mean, that’s something I do back in Waco, too. I’m always trying to stay hydrated and I’ll go to the restroom every couple of innings,” Henderson said. “I guess it’s part of my routine.”
After that leadoff hit by J.T. Marr, Henderson struck out the side in the first, and stuck to his season average of two strikeouts an inning.
The fourth-seeded Highlanders’ defense made a couple of terrific plays behind him, with left fielder Garrett Martin making a catch against the left field wall to end the second inning and then in the sixth, playing a ball hit off that wall and throwing Patrick Matthews out trying to stretch a single into a double.
“We made three really nice plays in the outfield. I thought Martin made a couple of really big plays, one on catching that fly ball and the one off the wall and throwing the guy out at second, and then the final out of the game was a phenomenal catch, right in front of the wall,” coach Mitch Thompson said. “You’ve got to be very happy when you come out and you put up a shutout. Shutouts don’t happen out here that often.”
Mason Greer drove a first-inning home run to right after Garrett Martin tripled into the right-field corner on a hit-and-run to score Miguel Santos to jump-start the Highlanders’ 14-hit attack. With two out in the second, Santos hit one out to left field, and the Highlanders (43-16) added two runs in the fourth and another in the eighth.
“The first game, everybody’s a little nervous. But, you know, once we got going we felt good,” Greer said. “It’s always easy to play with Hendy on the mound. You know, you get a couple of runs and we’re going to be set to go.
“I mean with 10-plus strikeouts a game you just have to find a way to stay locked in because he’s going to pound the zone. He’s got good swing-and-miss stuff.”
The seventh-seeded Stingers (46-7), who had replacement bats shipped to Grand Junction when theirs were lost in transit, couldn’t get much going against Henderson.
“Their starter was really good,” FDTC coach Preston McDonald said. “We had a lot of bad swings against him, but we’ve got to give him a lot of credit. He’s got good stuff and he just went right at us.
“When you strike out that many times, it’s tough to win out here. We have to do a little better job competing with two strikes. Hopefully we can bounce back tomorrow.”