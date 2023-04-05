COLUMBIA, S.C. – The highest finisher from the first Cook Out Southern 500 who’s still alive, Hershel McGriff, will be at Darlington Raceway on Mother’s Day Weekend.

That’s because, on NASCAR’s official throwback weekend, McGriff will be honored there as one of the sport’s 75 greatest drivers.

McGriff’s first Cup race was the 1950 Southern 500, in which he placed ninth. In the 1951 Southern 500, he drove for the Florence-based Griffin Motors and placed fourth.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame inducted McGriff earlier this year. He started 85 races in parts of 28 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, capturing four wins – all in 1954, when he finished sixth in championship points.

But McGriff was one of the best drivers in what is now known as the ARCA Menards Series West. Competing in parts of 35 seasons, McGriff won 37 races, good for third on the all-time West Series wins list. His signature year came in 1986 when he won the series title, part of a string of 10 consecutive seasons with finishes in the top 10 of championship points.

McGriff’s final NASCAR race was at Tucson Speedway in the NASCAR Pro Series West − in 2018 at the age of 90.

Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp is ecstatic McGriff will be honored.

“I was at the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction back in January, and Hershel McGriff was going in as part of its class,” Tharp said. “What a speech he gave. To know he drove his own car from the West Coast all the way to Darlington in 1950, and he raced that car – and probably took a shower after that – and drove it back to the West Coast is simply amazing. We can’t wait to have him back here at Darlington.”

In 1998, McGriff was honored as one of NASCAR’s top 50 drivers.

“What an assembly of who’s who in that sport,” Tharp said. “I think it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It will be a chance to see the people who helped build the sport. It will seem like a reunion But when you get someone like Hershel McGriff, well over 90 years old, to be able to come to the track where he raced in the first ever Southern 500 is beyond imaginable.”

Chip Wile, who was once president at Darlington and Daytona International Speedway before becoming NASCAR’s chief track properties officer, said McGriff hasn’t lost his step in any way.

“He’s got some incredible stories,” Wile said. “He’s really sharp, so it’s exciting he’s going to come back to the throwback race and be a part of our weekend.”

Two-time Cup race winner Ross Chastain, who was at the Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday to help promote Darlington’s throwback weekend (May 12-14), said he’d like to talk to McGriff about his career.

“I’d be interested to ask Hershel some questions and ask his family what it was like when he was trying to race,” Chastain said. “How did he deal when situations went wrong, and how did they navigate the life of being a NASCAR driver back then because it’s crazy trying to navigate and juggle all the balls in the air. It’s like playing chess and all I ever got taught was checkers.”

As for the throwback weekend, Darlington will once again host the Craftsman Truck, Xfinity and Cup series races. The trucks’ Buckle Up South Carolina 200 is 7:30 p.m. May 12 (televised on FS1). Xfinity’s Shriners Children’s 200 is 1:30 p.m. May 13 (Fox).

And, the Goodyear 400 Cup event is 3 p.m. May 14 on FS1.

The Throwback Parade starts at 4:45 p.m. May 14, starting on Edwards Street. It will then proceed down Pearl Street and turn left onto Race Track Road. It will conclude in the Fan Midway behind the frontstretch grandstands.

Also that weekend, 20 vintage stock cars on display during Throwback Weekend from the Historic Sports Car Association.

Truck race’s

new sponsor

Chastain is in a series of public service announcements that will promote safe and sober driving in relation to the Darlington truck race’s new name, Buckle Up South Carolina 200.

The joint initiatives were unveiled during a ceremony featuring South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Robert G. Woods IV, Chastain and Tharp.

“It’s an incredible honor to utilize our powerful platform to promote the importance of highway safety in our state,” Tharp said. “We’re pleased that the South Carolina Department of Public Safety continues to see value in that platform and recognize the reach and star power of Ross Chastain, who has long championed safety’s priority on our roads nationwide.”

Chastain will be featured in a pair of public service announcements that will air during the May and September race weekends at The Track Too Tough to Tame. The PSA that will air in May will highlight Buckle Up South Carolina, while the September PSA will feature the SCDPS’ Sober or Slammer campaign.