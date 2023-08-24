PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Hannah-Pamplico was already picking up steam, then Jamarcus Williams kicked the Raiders into overdrive.

His electrifying, 80-yard touchdown run in the first half not only extended the Raiders' lead to 22-6 over North Central, it was the catalyst for the rest of Thursday's game.

Williams, like any other top-tier running back, recognized the chance for a big run.

"It was just there," he said.

First-year H-P coach Trey Woodberry can't ask for a more electric running back than Williams, who rushed for more than 300 yards in Week Zero's 57-52 win over McBee.

"Jamarcus just ignited it," Woodberry said of Thursday's big run. "When he got that long run, it got the kids going. This is a good football team we played; they beat the defending lower-state champs (Johnsonville) last week. Our kids played extremely hard and are excited about it. And I can't ask for a better group of kids and coaches."

Williams, who scored three touchdowns by the end of Thursday's game, will continue to be one the Raiders count upon.

There's a reason for that.

"Jamarcus is one of our biggest leaders; there's no doubt about it," Woodberry said of Williams, who also scored Thursday on runs of 7 and 34 yards. "The kid's our hardest worker in the weight room. He's our hardest worker in practice. When your best player is your hardest worker, you're going to be a good football team."

Williams' run happened not long after quarterback Wade Poston's short TD run broke a 6-6 score and gave the Raiders the lead for good. Of course, Williams was there to score the two-point run after that for a 14-6 advantage.

Then, after Williams' first TD run, the Raiders were rolling.

"It kind of gave us a little bit more momentum," said Poston, who scored four touchdowns by game's end. "I came out there and threw the interception there, and then we picked it right back up with (a 30-yard TD pass to J.T. Thompkins). And then, (Williams') long touchdown kind of added on to that. Once we got the ball rolling, it never stopped. We kept on rolling."

And rolling.

And rolling.

How's this for domination through two games? Hannah-Pamplico has scored 103 points in two games.

"I love this offense; it's simple. You have time to read the holes," Williams said.

And Poston, who finished Thursday with two rushing and two passing touchdowns (the other TD pass was to Franklin Williams), he hopes all this can continue.

"It's just clicked," Poston said. "We have a lot of guys with experience. Adding that simplicity with the experience, it's just fun."