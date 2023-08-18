DARLINGTON, S.C. − It didn't take long for first-year coach Jamie Johnson to pick up his first victory at Darlington High.

Jamascus Brown rushed for two touchdowns and teammates Markis Wells and Jaylen Allen each added another as the Falcons topped Central 34-20 on Friday in the high school football season opener for both teams.

It's the first victory under Johnson and the first win for Darlington since 2019.

The Falcons improved to 1-0 and will host Hartsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lexington 17

West Florence 7

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Franklin Emerson rushed for the only touchdown for the Knights.

West fell to 0-1 and will host Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hartsville 55

Conway 7

HARTSVILLE – Hartsville’s McKendrie Douglas passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another score.

Teammate Carmello McDaniel added a rushing touchdown.

The Red Foxes improved to 1-0 and will travel to Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Laurence Manning 21

Lake City 20

MANNING – Laurence Manning’s Thomas Sumpter, Tyler June and Ian Harris all had rushing touchdowns.

Lake City’s Treshon Burgess ran both a kickoff and a punt back for scores. Dallas Davis rushed for a touchdown.

The Swampcats improved to 1-0 and will travel to Pinewood Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Panthers fell to 0-1 and will travel to West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Chesterfield 32

Lee Central 6

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield’s Qua Clark had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.

The Rams improved to 1-0 and will host Lewisville at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Lee Central fell to 0-1 and will travel to Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Manning 24

Kingstree 8

MANNING – Manning’s Jalen Coard had two rushing two touchdowns.

Teammate Tristian Thames added a rushing touchdown.

The Monarchs improved to 1-0 and will travel to Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingstree fell to 0-1 and will host Aynor at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 49

Mullins 12

LATTA – Latta’s Jamarion Jones rushed for three touchdowns.

Teammates Lebron Cobb, Dorian Griffin, Amir Rogers and Pharnell Legette each had a rushing touchdown.

Mullins’ KaNazzion Bethea rushed for a score.

The Vikings improved to 1-0 and will host East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Auctioneers fell to 0-1 and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hannah-Pamplico 57

McBee 52

PAMPLICO – Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams had three rushing touchdowns.

The Raiders improved to 1-0 and will host North Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

McBee fell to 0-1 and will host Buford at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

North Central 28

Johnsonville 21

KERSHAW – Johnsonville’s Neal Martin had a rushing touchdown and Malik Shippy threw for a touchdown.

The Flashes fell to 0-1 and will travel to Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Fairfield Central 41

Carvers Bay 0

HEMINGWAY – Carvers Bay fell to Fairfield Central 41-0.

The Bears fell to 0-1 and will travel to Waccamaw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lamar 43

Hemingway 0

LAMAR – Lamar’s Alvion Ward and Zoom Jackson each had two rushing touchdowns.

Zori Pierce and Nyshaun Quillen each added a rushing touchdown.

The Silver Foxes improved to 1-0 and will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hemingway fell to 0-1 and will host Cross at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cardinal Newman 42

Trinity Collegiate 13

COLUMBIA – Trinity Collegiate fell to Cardinal Newman 42-13.

The Titans fell to 0-2 and will host C.A. Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Colleton Prep 33

Florence Christian 23

FLORENCE – Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Andrew Miller added a rushing touchdown.

The Eagles fell to 0-1 and will travel to Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

St. John’s Christian 41

The King’s Academy 18

FLORENCE – The King’s Academy’s Jackson Alexander passed for 210 yards and three touchdowns.

Teammate Elliott Elder had two touchdown receptions.

The Lions fell to 0-1 and will travel to Clarendon Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon Christian 21

Calhoun Academy 14

DILLON - Dillon Christian’s Shawn Locklear and Jackson Outler each had a rushing touchdown.

The Warriors improved to 1-0 and will travel to Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.