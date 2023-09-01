HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Carmello McDaniel rushed for five touchdowns to lead Hartsville to 55-21 win over Camden in high school football on Friday night.

Teammates McKendrie Douglas and Hakeem Waters each had a rushing touchdown.

The Red Foxes improved to 3-0 and will travel to Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon 31

Wilson 13

DILLON − Dominick Felton, Sirmod McCullum and Kelvin Manning each had a rushing touchdown.

Wilson’s Tristan Howard threw two touchdowns.

The Wildcats improved to 2-0 and will host Hartsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Tigers fell to 1-2 and will travel to Hilton Head Island at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

West Florence 49

Socastee 27

SOCASTEE − West Florence’s Kelvin Hunter had three rushing touchdowns.

Terry Leonard had two rushing TDs and Franklin Emerson both passed and ran for scores for West.

The Knights improved to 2-1 and will host Dreher at 7 p.m. Friday.

Airport 10

Lamar 2

WEST COLUMBIA − Lamar scored on a safety in the first quarter for the Silver Foxes' only points of the game.

Lamar fell to 1-2 and will travel to Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lugoff-Elgin 7

Darlington 0

LUGOFF − Lugoff- Elgin’s Myles Hamilton scored the game's only touchdown in the third quarter.

The Falcons fell to 1-2 and will host Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cheraw 41

Hannah-Pamplico 14

PAMPLICO − Cheraw’s Justyn Joint rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammates Austin McIntosh and Cam McClendon rushed for touchdowns as well and Aiden Nolan added a passing TD for the Braves.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams rushed for a touchdown and Wade Poston added a passing score.

The Braves improved to 1-1 and will travel to Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Raiders fell to 2-1 and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Trinity Collegiate 65

Atlantic Collegiate 14

DARLINGTON − Trinity Collegiate’s Cade Amell passed for 119 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score.

Also, Courtlyn Brunson rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns, caught two TD passes and had an interception return for a score.

Landen Newman and Logan Galloway each returned INTs as well.

The Titans improved to 2-2 and will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Andrews 42

Carvers Bay 6

ANDREWS − Carvers Bay lost to Andrews 42-6.

The Bears fell to 0-3 and will travel to Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 28

McBee 14

McBEE − Latta defeated McBee 28-14.

The Vikings improved to 3-0 and will travel to Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Panthers fell to 0-2 and will travel to East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Central 22

Buford 7

BISHOPVILLE − Lee Central defeated Buford 22-7.

The Stallions improved to 2-1 and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 34

Central 7

PAGELAND − Marion defeated Central 34-7.

The Swamp Foxes improved to 3-0 and will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lewisville 58

Chesterfield 0

CHESTERFIELD − Lewisville defeated Chesterfield 58-0.

The Rams fell to 1-1 and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Scotland (N.C.) 49

Marlboro County 20

BENNETTSVILLE − Marlboro County lost to Scotland (NC) 49-20.

The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 and will travel to Oceanside Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 28

Carolina Academy 7

MULLINS − Pee Dee’s Miles Trussell rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a touchdown to Hunter Miller.

Teammate Slate Lewis rushed for a touchdown.

Carolina Academy’s Preston Parkhurst rushed for a touchdown.

Wilson Hall 31

Laurence Manning 28

SUMTER − Laurence Manning’s Bryson Smith rushed for two touchdowns.

Thomas Sumpter rushed for a touchdown and Josiah Brunson caught a TD pass.

The Swampcats fell to 2-1 and will host Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Clarendon Hall 12

Dillon Christian 9

DILLON − Dillon Christian lost to Clarendon Hall 12-9.

The Warriors fell to 1-2 and will travel to Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Patrick Henry 41

Lee Academy 27

ESTILL − Lee Academy lost to Patrick Henry 41-27.

The Cavaliers fell to 1-1 and will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.