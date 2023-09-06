SCHSL
REGION 6-4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Hartsville 0 0 3 0
South Florence 0 0 3 0
Myrtle Beach 0 0 2 1
West Florence 0 0 2 1
North Myrtle Beach 0 0 1 2
Wilson 0 0 1 2
LAST WEEK Games
West Florence 49, Socastee 27
Dillon 31, Wilson 13
Hartsville 55, Camden 21
Myrtle Beach at St. James
South Florence 61, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
North Myrtle Beach 35, West Brunswick (NC) 7
Friday’s Games
Dreher at West Florence
South Florence at Carolina Forest
Socastee at Myrtle Beach
Wilson at Hilton Head Island
Hartsville at Dillon
Conway at North Myrtle Beach
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Camden 0 0 2 1
Marlboro County 0 0 1 1
Crestwood 0 0 1 2
Darlington 0 0 1 2
Lakewood 0 0 1 2
Lake City 0 0 1 2
LAST WEEK Games
Lugoff-Elgin 7, Darlington 0
Dreher 35, Lakewood 8
Lake City 13, Kingstree 0
Crestwood 49, Andrew Jackson 7
Hartsville 55, Camden 21
Scotland 49, Marlboro County 26
FRIDAY’S Games
Lake City at St. James
Crestwood at Sumter
Marlboro County at Oceanside Collegiate
Camden at Gray Collegiate
Cheraw at Darlington
Region 7-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Manning 0 0 3 0
Dillon 0 0 2 0
Loris 0 0 2 0
Aynor 0 0 1 1
Waccamaw 0 0 1 2
Georgetown 0 0 0 3
LAST WEEK Games
May River 45, Waccamaw 6
South Columbus (NC) at Loris , ppd
Dillon 31, Wilson 13
Manning 26, East Clarendon 6
Philip Simmons 48, Georgetown 14
Friday’s Games
Carvers Bay at Georgetown
Aynor at Lakewood
Hartsville at Dillon
Waccamaw at Johnsonville
Manning at Lake Marion
Region 5-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Chesterfield 0 0 1 1
Cheraw 0 0 1 1
Central 0 0 1 2
North Central 0 0 1 2
Andrew Jackson 0 0 0 2
Buford 0 0 0 3
LAST WEEK Games
Lee Central 22, Buford 7
Cheraw 41, Hannah-Pamplico 14
Crestwood 49, Andrew Jackson 7
Lewisville 58, Chesterfield 0
Marion 34, Central 7
C.A. Johnson 24, North Central 20
Friday’s Games
Lamar at Andrew Jackson
Chesterfield at Lake View
North Central at Kennan
Cheraw at Darlington
Region 8-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Andrews 0 0 3 0
Marion 0 0 3 0
Lee Central 0 0 2 1
Kingstree 0 0 0 3
Mullins 0 0 0 2
LAST WEEK Games
Lee Central 22, Buford 7
Marion 34, Central 7
Lake City 13, Kingstree 0
Andrews 42, Carvers Bay 6
Green Sea Floyds at Mullins, ppd
Friday’s Games
Mullins at Trinity Collegiate
Latta at Lee Central
Hemingway at Marion
Hannah-Pamplico at Andrews
Green Sea Floyds at Kingstree
Region 3-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
C.A. Johnson 0 0 2 1
Lewisville 0 0 2 1
Whitmire 0 0 2 1
Great Falls 0 0 1 1
McBee 0 0 0 2
Last Week Games
Whitmire 8, Mid-Carolina 7
C.A Johnson 24, North Central 20
Latta 28, McBee 7
Lewisville 58, Chesterfield 0
Scott’s Branch at Great Falls , ppd
Friday’s Games
McBee at East Clarendon
Blacksburg at Lewisville
Great Falls at Columbia
Eau Claire at Whitmire
C.A. Johnson at Hampton County
Region 5-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Johnsonville 0 0 1 1
Carvers Bay 0 0 0 3
East Clarendon 0 0 0 2
Hemingway 0 0 0 2
Scott’s Branch 0 0 0 2
LAST WEEK Games
Lake View at Hemingway, ppd
Andrews 42, Carvers Bay 6
Manning 26, East Clarendon 6
Scott’s Branch at Great Falls, ppd
Friday’s Games
Carvers Bay at Georgetown
McBee at East Clarendon
Waccamaw at Johnsonville
Hemingway at Marion
Cross at Scott’s Branch
Region 6-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Latta 0 0 3 0
Hannah-Pamplico 0 0 2 1
Lake View 0 0 1 1
Lamar 0 0 1 2
Green Sea Floyds 0 0 0 2
LAST WEEK Games
Lake View at Hemingway, ppd
Airport 10, Lamar 2
Latta 28, McBee 7
Green Sea Floyds at Mullins, ppd
Cheraw 41, Hannah-Pamplico 14
Friday’s Games
Green Sea Floyds at Kingstree
Lamar at Andrew Jackson
Latta at Lee Central
Chesterfield at Lake View
Hannah-Pamplico at Andrews
SCISA
4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Cardinal Newman 1 0 2 0
Augusta Christian (GA) 0 0 1 2
Ben Lippen 1 0 3 0
Heathwood Hall 0 1 1 2
Laurence Manning 0 0 2 1
Camden Military 0 1 0 1
Hammond 0 0 1 2
Trinity Collegiate 0 1 2 2
Porter Gaud 1 0 3 0
LAST WEEK Games
Bethlehem Christian (GA) 42, Heathwood Hall 6
Ben Lippen 28, Pinewood Prep 21
Hephzibah (GA) 42, Augusta Christian 7
Trinity Collegiate 65, Atlantic Collegiate 14
Wilson Hall 31, Laurence Manning 28
Gray Collegiate 52, Hammond 14
Porter Gaud 49, Camden Military 0
Friday’s Games
Mullins at Trinity Collegiate
Bethleham (GA) at Augusta Christian
Camden Military at Northside Christian
Hammond at Laurence Manning
Porter Gaud at Heathwood Hall
Hilton Head Christian at Ben Lippen
Atlantic Collegiate at Cardinal Newman
3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
John Paul II 0 0 1 2
Northwood Academy 0 0 3 0
Pee Dee Academy 0 0 1 1
Wilson Hall 1 0 2 0
First Baptist 0 0 0 2
Florence Christian 0 0 0 3
Hilton Head Christian 0 1 0 2
Hilton Head Prep 0 0 0 1
Pinewood Prep 0 0 0 3
LAST WEEK Games
Wilson Hall 31, Laurence Manning 28
James Island 64, First Baptist 0
Ben Lippen 28, Pinewood Prep 21
St.Andrews 36, John Paul II 7
Pee Dee Academy 28, Carolina Academy 7
Williamsburg Academy 20, Florence Christian 18
Northwood Academy 40, Thomas Heyward 12
Friday’s Games
Memorial Day at John Paul II
Hilton head Prep at St. Andrews
Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep
Pinewood Prep at First Baptist
Wilson Hall at Thomas Sumter
Hilton Head Christian at Ben Lippen
Pee Dee Academy at Dorchester Academy
1-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Carolina Academy 0 0 1 1
Williamsburg Academy 0 0 2 0
Thomas Sumter 0 0 0 2
LAST WEEK Games
Pee Dee Academy 28, Carolina Academy 7
Williamsburg Academy 20, Florence Christian 18
Friday’s Games
Wilson Hall at Thomas Sumter
The King’s Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Carolina Academy at Bethesda Academy (GA)
2-1A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Dillon Christian 0 0 1 2
Lee Academy 0 0 1 1
The King’s Academy 0 0 0 2
LAST WEEK Games
Patrick Henry 47, Lee Academy 21
Clarendon Hall 12, Dillon Christian 9
Friday’s Games
The King’s Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Dillon Christian at Lee Academy