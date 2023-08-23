SCHSL
REGION 6-4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Hartsville 0 0 1 0
South Florence 0 0 1 0
Wilson 0 0 1 0
Myrtle Beach 0 0 0 1
North Myrtle Beach 0 0 0 1
West Florence 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Hartsville 55, Conway 7
Camden 43, Myrtle Beach 0
Socastee 6, North Myrtle Beach 0
South Florence 54, Goose Creek 14
People are also reading…
Lexington 17, West Florence 7
Wilson 21, Aynor 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Hartsville at Darlington
North Myrtle Beach at Loris
South Florence at Oceanside Collegiate
Lake City at West Florence
Marion at Wilson
Myrtle Beach at Conway
REGION 6-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Camden 0 0 1 0
Crestwood 0 0 1 0
Darlington 0 0 1 0
Lake City 0 0 0 1
Lakewood 0 0 0 1
Marlboro County 0 0 0 0
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Darlington 34, Central 20
Laurence Manning 21, Lake City 20
Camden 43, Myrtle Beach 0
Crestwood 49, Richland Northeast 21
Sumter 53, Lakewood 8
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lake City a West Florence
Lugoff-Elgin at Camden
Crestwood at Gray’s Collegiate
Lakewood at Fox Creek
Marlboro County at Cheraw
REGION 7-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Loris 0 0 1 0
Manning 0 0 1 0
Dillon 0 0 0 0
Aynor 0 0 0 1
Georgetown 0 0 0 1
Waccamaw 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Wilson 21, Aynor 20
Hanahan 45, Georgetown 34
Loris 41, Green Sea Floyds 0
Manning 24, Kingstree 8
St. James 49, Waccamaw 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Kingstree at Aynor
Lamar at Dillon
Georgetown at Andrews
Loris at North Myrtle Beach
Manning at Scott’s Branch
Waccamaw at Carvers Bay
REGION 5-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Chesterfield 0 0 1 0
North Central 0 0 1 0
Andrew Jackson 0 0 0 0
Cheraw 0 0 0 0
Buford 0 0 0 1
Central 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Darlington 34, Central 20
Blacksburg 45, Buford 12
Chesterfield 32, Lee Central 6
North Central 28, Johnsonville 21
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Central at Parkwood (N.C.)
Buford at McBee
Marlboro County at Cheraw
Andrew Jackson at Fairfield Central
REGION 8-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Andrews 0 0 1 0
Marion 0 0 1 0
Kingstree 0 0 0 1
Lee Central 0 0 0 1
Mullins 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Manning 24, Kingstree 8
Latta 40, Mullins 12
Chesterfield 32, Lee Central 6
Philip Simmons 52, Andrews 28
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Great Falls at Lee Central
Kingstree at Aynor
Mullins at Lake View
Andrews at Georgetown
Marion at Wilson
REGION 3-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
C.A. Johnson 0 0 1 0
Great Falls 0 0 0 1
Lewisville 0 0 0 1
McBee 0 0 0 1
Whitmire 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
C.A Johnson 32, Columbia 2
Hannah-Pamplico 57, McBee 52
Oceanside Collegiate 24, Lewisville 7
Ware Shoals 38, Whitmire 28
Heathwood Hall 42, Great Falls 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lewisville at Wagner-Salley
Great Falls at Lee Central
C.A. Johnson at Trinity Collegiate
Spartanburg Christian at Whitmire
Buford at McBee
REGION 5-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Carvers Bay 0 0 0 1
East Clarendon 0 0 0 0
Hemingway 0 0 0 1
Johnsonville 0 0 0 1
Scott’s Branch 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Fairfield Central 41, Carvers Bay 0
Lamar 43, Hemingway 0
North Central 28, Johnsonville 21
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 56, Scott’s Branch 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
East Clarendon at Latta
Carvers Bay at Waccamaw
Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds
Cross at Hemingway
Manning at Scott’s Branch
REGION 6-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Hannah-Pamplico 0 0 1 0
Lamar 0 0 1 0
Latta 0 0 1 0
Green Sea Floyds 0 0 0 1
Lake View 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Marion 28, Lake View 18
Latta 40, Mullins 6
Loris 41, Green Sea Floyds 0
Lamar 43, Hemingway 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Johnsonville at Green Sea Floyds
East Clarendon at Latta
Dillon at Lamar
Mullins at Lake View
SCISA
4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Cardinal Newman 1 0 1 0
Augusta Christian 0 0 1 0
Ben Lippen 0 0 1 0
Heathwood Hall 0 0 1 0
Laurence Manning 0 0 1 0
Camden Military 0 0 0 0
Hammond 0 0 0 1
Trinity Collegiate 0 1 0 2
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Ben Lippen 62, Asheville Christian (NC) 54
Cardinal Newman 46, Trinity Collegiate 12
Prince Avenue Christian (GA) 42, Hammond 13
Porter-Gaud 35, Bishop England 31
Laurence Manning 21, Lake City 20
Heathwood Hall 42, Great Falls 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Heathwood Hall at Ben Lippen
Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep
C.A. Johnson at Trinity Collegiate
Porter-Gaud Burke
Augusta Christian at Bulloch Academy (Ga.)
Florence Christian at Hammond
Cardinal Newman at Pee Dee Academy
3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
John Paul II 0 0 1 0
Northwood Academy 0 0 1 0
Pee Dee Academy 0 0 0 0
Wilson Hall 0 0 0 0
First Baptist 0 0 0 1
Florence Christian 0 0 0 1
Hilton Head Christian 0 0 0 1
Hilton Head Prep 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Northside Christian 45, First Baptist 42
Northwood Academy 28, Greenwood Christian 26
Bethesda Academy (GA) 50, Hilton Head Prep 7
Colleton Prep 33, Florence Christian 23
Beaufort Academy 27, Pinewood Prep 23
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Wilson Hall at Hilton Head Christian
John Paul II at Bethesda Academy (Ga.)
Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep
Hilton Head Prep at Beaufort Academy
First Baptist at Bishop England
Cardinal Newman at Pee Dee Academy
Florence Christian at Hammond
Northwood Academy at Colleton Prep
2A
REGION 1
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Carolina Academy 0 0 0 0
Williamsburg Academy 0 0 0 0
Thomas Sumter 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Clarendon Hall 16, Thomas Sumter 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy at Palmetto Christian
Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy
REGION 2
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Dillon Christian 0 0 1 0
Conway Christian 0 0 0 0
Lee Academy 0 0 0 0
The King’s Academy 0 0 0 1
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
St. John’s Christian 41, The King’s Academy 18
Dillon Christian 21, Calhoun Academy 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy
The King’s Academy at Clarendon Hall
Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy