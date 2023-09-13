SCHSL
REGION 6-4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Hartsville 0 0 4 0
South Florence 0 0 4 0
Myrtle Beach 0 0 3 1
West Florence 0 0 3 1
North Myrtle Beach 0 0 2 2
Wilson 0 0 1 3
Last Week's Games
West Florence 44, Dreher 17
South Florence 30, Carolina Forest 22
Myrtle Beach 23, Socastee 21
People are also reading…
Hilton Head Island 43, Wilson 0
Hartsville 51, Dillon 34
North Myrtle Beach 27, Conway 8
Friday’s Games
Irmo at Hartsville
South Florence at South Pointe
Darlington at Wilson
REGION 6-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Camden 0 0 2 2
Marlboro County 0 0 1 2
Crestwood 0 0 2 2
Darlington 0 0 2 2
Lakewood 0 0 1 3
Lake City 0 0 1 3
Last Week's Games
St. James 43, Lake City 28
Crestwood 27, Sumter 21
Oceanside Collegiate 34, Marlboro County 0
Gray Collegiate 30, Camden 12
Darlington 34, Cheraw 24
Friday’s Games
A.C. Flora at Camden
Marlboro County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Georgetown at Lake City
Darlington at Wilson
Andrew Jackson at Lakewood
Crestwood at North Central
REGION 7-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Manning 0 0 4 0
Loris 0 0 2 0
Dillon 0 0 2 1
Aynor 0 0 2 1
Waccamaw 0 0 1 3
Georgetown 0 0 0 4
Last Week's Games
Carvers Bay 42, Georgetown 6
Aynor 21, Lakewood 12
Hartsville 51, Dillon 34
Johnsonville 44, Waccamaw 14
Manning 32, Lake Marion 6
Friday’s Games
Waccamaw at Andrews
Philip Simmons at Aynor
Georgetown at Lake City
Socastee at Dillon
Loris at Conway
REGION 5-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Chesterfield 0 0 1 1
Cheraw 0 0 1 1
Central 0 0 1 2
North Central 0 0 1 2
Andrew Jackson 0 0 0 2
Buford 0 0 0 3
Last Week's Games
Andrew Jackson 31, Lamar 18
Lake View 68, Chesterfield 22
Kennan 22, North Central 7
Darlington 34, Cheraw 24
Buford 42, SCSHS 0
Friday’s Games
Cheraw at Marion
Lake View at Central
Carolina Bearcats at Buford
Andrew Jackson at Lakewood
Crestwood at North Central
Chesterfield at Blacksburg
REGION 8-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Marion 0 0 4 0
Andrews 0 0 3 1
Lee Central 0 0 2 2
Kingstree 0 0 1 3
Mullins 0 0 0 3
Last Week's Games
Trinity Collegiate 46, Mullins 13
Latta 31, Lee Central 0
Marion 53, Hemingway 0
Andrews 52, Hannah-Pamplico 22
Kingstree 34, Green Sea Floyds 20
Friday’s Games
Cheraw at Marion
Red Springs (N.C.) at Mullins
Kingstree at Hemingway
Waccamaw at Andrews
REGION 3-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
C.A. Johnson 0 0 2 2
Lewisville 0 0 3 1
Whitmire 0 0 2 1
Great Falls 0 0 1 3
McBee 0 0 1 2
Last Week's Games
McBee 29, East Clarendon 6
Lewisville 63, Blacksburg 0
Columbia 47, Great Falls 12
Whitmire 46, Eau Claire 38
Hampton County 41, C.A. Johnson 0
Friday’s Games
Swansea at C.A Johnson
Hickory Hawks (N.C.) at Great Falls
Lamar at McBee
Ridge Springs Moneta at Lewisville
REGION 5-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Johnsonville 0 0 2 1
Carvers Bay 0 0 1 3
East Clarendon 0 0 0 3
Hemingway 0 0 0 3
Scott’s Branch 0 0 0 4
Last Week's Games
Carvers Bay 42, Georgetown 6
McBee 28, East Clarendon 6
Waccamaw at Johnsonville 44, Waccamaw 14
Marion 53, Hemingway 0
Cross 54, Scott’s Branch 6
Friday’s Games
Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon
Johnsonville at Latta
Kingstree at Hemingway
St. John’s at Scott Branch
Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay
REGION 6-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Latta 0 0 4 0
Hannah-Pamplico 0 0 2 2
Lake View 0 0 2 1
Lamar 0 0 1 3
Green Sea Floyds 0 0 0 3
Last Week's Games
Kingstree 34, Green Sea Floyds 20
Andrew Jackson 31, Lamar 18
Latta 31, Lee Central 0
Lake View 68, Chesterfield 22
Andrews 52, Hannah-Pamplico 22
Friday’s Games
Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon
Johnsonville at Latta
Lake View at Central
Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay
SCISA
4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Porter-Gaud 2 0 4 0
Cardinal Newman 1 0 3 0
Ben Lippen 1 0 3 1
Hammond 1 0 2 2
Augusta Christian 0 1 1 3
Laurence Manning 0 1 2 2
Camden Military 0 1 1 1
Trinity Collegiate 0 1 3 2
Heathwood Hall 0 2 1 3
Last Week's Games
Trinity Collegiate 43, Mullins 16
Bethlehem (Ga.) 42, Augusta Christian 9
Camden Military 6, Northside Christian 0
Hammond 20, Laurence Manning 6
Porter-Gaud 56, Heathwood Hall 7
Hilton Head Christian 31, Ben Lippen 14
Cardinal Newman 44, Atlantic Collegiate 6
Thursday's Game
Laurence Manning at Camden Military
Friday’s Games
Hammond at Wilson Hall
Porter Gaud at Ben Lippen
Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman
Augusta Christian at Trinity Collegiate
3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Pinewood Prep 1 0 1 3
Wilson Hall 1 0 3 0
Northwood Academy 0 0 3 0
Pee Dee Academy 0 0 1 2
Hilton Head Christian 0 1 1 2
Florence Christian 0 0 1 3
Hilton Head Prep 0 0 0 3
John Paul II 0 0 1 3
First Baptist 0 1 0 3
Last Week's Games
Memorial Day 28, John Paul II 14
St. Andrews 44. Hilton head Prep 0
Florence Christian 30, Orangeburg Prep 8
Pinewood Prep 77, First Baptist 27
Wilson Hall 35, Thomas Sumter 7
Hilton Head Christian 31, Ben Lippen 14
Dorchester Academy 20, Pee Dee Academy 13
Friday’s Games
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy
First Baptist at Hilton Head Prep
Pinewood Prep at John Paul II
Hilton Head Christian at Northwood Academy
Hammond at Wilson Hall
REGION 2-2A
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Carolina Academy 0 0 1 2
Williamsburg Academy 0 0 3 0
Thomas Sumter 0 0 0 3
Last Week's Games
Wilson Hall 35, Thomas Sumter 7
Williamsburg Academy 58, The King’s Academy 0
Bethesda Academy (Ga.) 34, Carolina Academy 0
Friday’s Games
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Thomas Sumter at Carolina Academy
REGION 1-1A
TEAM REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Dillon Christian 0 1 1 3
Lee Academy 1 0 2 1
The King’s Academy 0 0 0 3
Last Week Games
Williamsburg Academy 58, The King’s Academy 0
Lee Academy 35, Dillon Christian 7
Friday’s Games
Dillon Christian at Calhoun Academy
Clarendon Hall at The King’s Academy