South Florence 7
Carolina Academy 0
SINGLES
Faith Miller (SF) def. Esther Campbell 6-3, 7-5; Szofi Leiter (SF) def. Carlie Anne Smith 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; Sara Grace Askins (SF) def. Hannah Palmer 6-0, 6-0; Campbell Tanner (SF) def. Allie Keith Coker 6-1, 6-1; Baylor Gregg (SF) def. Blythe Smith 6-3, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Leiter/Askins (SF) def. Campbell/Palmer 6-3; Nadia Lachgar/Casey Graham (SF) def. Maggie Hunt/ Sari McCutchen 6-3, 7-6
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Trinity Collegiate 3
Carolina Academy 0
DARLINGTON - Trinity Collegiate sweeps Carolina Academy 25-10, 25-16 and 25-13.
ACES: TCS: Setter Madison Warren 9
KILLS: TCS: Gabi Stamato 10, Madison Warren 3, Madeleine Powell 5, Suzie Carter 5.
BLOCKS: TCS: Stamato 2.
Wilson Hall 3
Florence Christian 0
FLORENCE - Florence Christian falls to Wilson Hall in straight sets 25-18, 25-15 and 25-22.
ACES: FCS: Jada Porter 2
KILLS: FCS: Bradley Brown 7, Porter 3
ASSISTS: FCS: Victoria Smith 7.
DIGS: FCS: Brown 8, Porter 7, Sophia Purvis 16, Daisy Carter 7.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
West Florence sweeps Tri-Match
FLORENCE - West Florence swept Wilson by scores of 25-12 and 25-14, and also swept Richland Northeast 25-10 and 25-19.
The Knights improved to 3-1.
MATCH ONE
ACES: WF: Luke Lemaster 10, Tallon Campbell 6, Giovanni Gonzalez 2, Jayton Brown 2, Ian Parks 1, Jeremiah Cannon 1.
KILLS: WF: Gonzalez 8, Brown 2, Lemaster 3, Park 2, Myles McLendon 1, T. Cannon 1.
BLOCKS: WF: McLendon 1, Brown 1.
ASSISTS: WF: T. Cannon 9, Jacob Floyd 8.
DIGS: WF: Ben McCann 8, T.Cannon 2, Brown 1, Matthew Brasingotn 1, Alex Bergfeld 1.
MATCH TWO
ACES: WF: Tallon Cannon 7, Ben McCann 4, Giovanni Gonzalez 4, Ian Park 2, Luke Lemaster 2, Nehemiah Curry 1.
KILLS: WF: Gonzalez 7, J.Cannon 3, Jacob Floyd 3, Wells McBride 1, Jayton Brown 1, Myles McClendon 1, Luke Lemaster 1, Park 1.
BLOCKS: WF: Gonzalez 1, J. Cannon 1, McClendon 1.
ASSISTS: WF: T.Cannon 10, Matthew Brasington 4, Floyd 3.
DIGS: WF: McCann 7, Pearson Frick-Mueksch 2, Gonzalez 2, Lemaster 1, Park 1, Curry 1, T.Cannon 1.
St. James 3
South Florence 0
FLORENCE - South Florence fell to St. James in straight sets 25-0, 25-4 and 25-12.
ACES: SF: Sam Harrington1.
KILLS: SF: Chase Alban 1, Adrian Singletary 1.
ASSISTS: SF: Aiden Calcutt 1, Thomas Edwards 1.
DIGS: SF: Singletary, 4, Alban, 2, Tanner Anderson, 2, Romeo Tzompaxtile, 1, Riley Crumpler, 1, Alex Kaercher, 1.
GIRLS GOLF
T9. WEST FLORENCE (358-366-724)
16. Alla McGillivray (80-78-158), 42. Taylor Pleasant (90-92-182), 58. Natalee Batchelor (96-100-196), 50. Addison Suggs (92-100-192)
11. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (368-361-729)
2. Lina Polteraitis (73-69-142), 24. Kinsley Stanley (82-82-164), 56. Kelsie Fink (98-97-195), 72. Grant Corry (115-113-228)