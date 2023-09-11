West Florence 215
South Florence 225
Wilson 238
WEST FLORENCE (215)
Abby Suggs 48, Brylee Stokes 50, Ashton Tolson 57,Faith Moya-Mendez 60.
SOUTH FLORENCE (225)
Maggie Miller 49, Isabella Williams 53,Madlyn Smith 61, Caydence Storey 62.
WILSON (238)
Isabelle Boyd Jackson 56, Esmerelda Manilla 59, Madison George 61, Kaniesha Patel 62.
GIRLS TENNIS
Myrtle Beach 7
South Florence 0
SINGLES
Mary Hannah Morrison (MB) def. Faith Miller 6-0, 6-1; Julianna Merritt (MB) def. Sara Grace Askins 6-0, 6-0; Maura Wilson (MB) def. Szofi Leiter 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Schaeffer (MB) def. Campbell Tanner 6-0, 6-2; Elizabeth Raynor (MB) def. Baylor Gregg 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Morrison/Merritt (MB) def. Miller/Askins 8-3; Ara Anthony/ Mary Gunter (MB) def. Nadia Lachgar/Savannah Johnson 6-0, 6-1.
Johnsonville 4
Hannah-Pamplico 3
SINGLES
Nicole Cook (J) def. Madison Rodgers 6-1, 6-1l Lilly Margaret Driggers (J) def. Chamblee Poston 6-3, 4-6 (10-8); Elizabeth Mims (HP) def. Mallory Prosser 6-1, 6-2; Layla Cooper (HP) def. Sophie Cook 6-4, 6-3; Leah Evans (HP) def. Juliana Owens 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES
N. Cook/Driggers (J) def. Rodgers/Poston 6-1, 6-4; Ada Howell/Lexi Hanna (J) def. Hailey Marlowe/Tillie Bass 6-2, 6-3.