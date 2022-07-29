 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHEDULE

073022 sked

LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

Senior Legion

State Tournament at SEGRA Park at Columbia, SC

Florence Post 1 vs. TBA, 1 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.

TV SCHEDULE

