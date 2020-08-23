 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 McLeod for Health Florence Open canceled
0 comments
breaking
Tennis

2020 McLeod for Health Florence Open canceled

Only $5 for 5 months
mcleod for health logo.png

FLORENCE, S.C. – This year’s McLeod for Health Florence Open is canceled, per the International Tennis Federation’s website.

The event was scheduled, according to the ITF website, for the week of Oct. 12-18 at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, and it was to have a $25,000 purse.

The 2016 tournament was also canceled, that time because of Hurricane Matthew.

When this tournament is held, it benefits Susan G. Komen South Carolina.

Among the more notable recent winners of this tournament was 2018 singles champion Bianca Andreescu, who went on to beat Serena Williams in the 2019 U.S. Open final.

The 2019 McLeod for Health Florence Open singles champion, Claire Liu, was once the world’s top-ranked junior.

WILL BE UPDATED

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert