2020 McLeod for Health Florence Open canceled

FLORENCE, S.C. – This year’s McLeod for Health Florence Open is canceled, per the International Tennis Federation’s website.

The event was scheduled, according to the ITF website, for the week of Oct. 12-18 at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, and it was to have a $25,000 purse.

The 2016 tournament was also canceled, that time because of Hurricane Matthew.

When this tournament is held, it benefits Susan G. Komen South Carolina.

Among the more notable recent winners of this tournament was 2018 singles champion Bianca Andreescu, who went on to beat Serena Williams in the 2019 U.S. Open final.

The 2019 McLeod for Health Florence Open singles champion, Claire Liu, was once the world’s top-ranked junior.

