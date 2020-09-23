2020 Morning News Preseason Football Poll

RANK TEAM 2019 record, Pts, Prv
1. Dillon (12-2), 39 1
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Where to begin? First of all, the Wildcats have played in a state final each year since 2012 (coach Jackie Hayes’ team is 5-2 in those appearances and has seven titles overall under him). Dillon can run the ball, the Wildcats have the tools to pass the ball with transfer QB Lucas Hunter and the likes of receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce. Hayes is concerned about the trenches, but those concerns usually work themselves out.
2. Hartsville (10-4) 37 2
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Many people thought the 2019 season would be a rebuilding one for the Red Foxes. Instead, they reached the Class 3A lower-state final. Most of the Red Foxes from that team are also back for this year, including QB Owen Taylor, RB J’Shawn Anderson and WR D.P. Pendergrass. Strong offensive line play is a hallmark of Hartsville football, and that once again will go a long way in the team’s success in 2020.
3. Lake View (10-4) 30 4
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: The Wild Gators are contenders every year. They have an experienced coach in Daryl King, who has won state titles there as a player and coach. On top of that, they always have speed and power – and a stingy defense.
4. Wilson (9-3) 29 6
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: The reigning city champion Tigers return plenty of skill-position players, such as Morning News Preseason Player of the Year Zayshaun Rice. Not to mention RB Chris Austin and WR Harrison Muldrow. The biggest expected improvement for Wilson should be its offensive line. If it is as improved as coach Derek Howard says it is, Wilson has enough skill players to make this a special season.
5. Lamar (9-3) 25 5
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Lamar is another team that is used to making deep postseason runs. From 2015-18, the Silver Foxes reached state finals in each season and won two championships under then-coach Corey Fountain. Under first-year coach Chad Wilkes last season, Lamar fell short on that quest. But, with speedy players such as RBs Rashad Johnson and JiaQuell James, and more of a pass-happy quarterback in Tyler McManus, the Silver Foxes could be back in the hunt.
6. C.E. Murray (8-3) 15 7
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: This is a strong-willed program, often carrying the personality of its coach, Brian Smith, onto the field. But the War Eagles also have a lot of talent in DE/FB Nyziah Alston Daniels, C/DT Nyzier Alston Daniels, RB Roshaud Tisdale and OLB/WR Sheldon Bradley. Perhaps this team is ranked too low in this poll. A team to watch, for sure.
7. Cheraw (7-5) 13 T-9
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: The Braves are back in 2A after playing the previous two seasons in 3A. In 2A, Cheraw was a prime state contender, and expect coach Andy Poole’s team to be that once again at this level – especially with Tyson Hall back at quarterback. All he did last season was pass for almost 2,000 yards and 14 TDs.
T-8. Mullins (7-4) 8 8
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Receiver Alim Legette accounted for 702 receiving yards and five TDs last year.
T-8. Manning (6-4) 8 T-9
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Defensive players such as DT Anthony Hilton and offensive players such as FB Ja’Quan House could take Monarchs back to playoffs.
T-10. Marion (7-3) 4 NR
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: With T.J. Sanders at defensive line and Qualiek Crawford at running back, the Swamp Foxes should be able to return to the playoffs this year.
T-10. Pee Dee Academy (8-3) 4 NR
<<WHY THEY’RE RANKED: QB Hudson Spivey is throwing the ball all over the field. And usually, more often than not, WR Caleb Oakley is the one catching it and making big plays. This could be the year the Golden Eagles win their first 11-man state crown.
