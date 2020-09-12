2020 Pee Dee composite high school football schedule

Friday
Wilson at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at Carolina Forest, 7:30 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Loris, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Buford at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
North Central at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Aynor at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
C.E. Murray at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at Scott’s Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Timmonsville at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Green Sea Floyd, 7:30 p.m.
Hammond at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity-Brynes at Ben Lippen, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
The King's Academy at Calhoun Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2
Hartsville at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Aynor at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.
Crestwood at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Buford, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Andrews at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
C.E. Murray at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Scott’s Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.
East CLarendon at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Oakbrook Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
St. John's Christian at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8
Darlington at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9
West Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Fort Mill, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Camden, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
North Central at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
C.A. Johnson at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Scott’s Branch at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
C.E. Murray at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Timmonsville at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oakbrook Prep at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Spartanburg Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
The King's Academy at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16
West Florence at Conway, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
North Central at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Andrews at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisville at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
Scott’s Branch at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Timmonsville at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23
West Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m
Waccamaw at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Camden, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Andrews at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at C.A. Johnson, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisville at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Scott's Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Spartansburg Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Oakbrook Prep at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29
Darlington at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30
South Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Indian Land at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Central at North Central, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
McBee at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Spartanburg Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
The King's Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6
West Florence at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Carolina Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Manning at Scott’s Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.
Socastee at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Waccamaw at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Timmonsville at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Hemingway at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.
