2020 Pee Dee composite high school football schedule
2020 Pee Dee composite high school football schedule

Friday

Wilson at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

South Florence at Carolina Forest, 7:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Darlington at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon at Loris, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Buford at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.

North Central at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.

Mullins at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Aynor at McBee, 7:30 p.m.

C.E. Murray at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at Scott’s Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

Lake View at Green Sea Floyd, 7:30 p.m.

Hammond at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity-Brynes at Ben Lippen, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

The King's Academy at Calhoun Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2

Hartsville at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

South Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Aynor at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.

Crestwood at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at Buford, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.

Kingstree at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Central at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Andrews at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

McBee at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

C.E. Murray at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Scott’s Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.

East CLarendon at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Oakbrook Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

St. John's Christian at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8

Darlington at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9

West Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at Fort Mill, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Lakewood, 7:30 p.m.

Manning at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Camden, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

North Central at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.

Kingstree at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

C.A. Johnson at McBee, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Scott’s Branch at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

C.E. Murray at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.

Lake View at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Academy at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oakbrook Prep at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Spartanburg Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

The King's Academy at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16

West Florence at Conway, 7:30 p.m.

South Florence at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

North Central at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.

Mullins at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Andrews at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

McBee at Great Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisville at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

Scott’s Branch at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23

West Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m

Waccamaw at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Camden, 7:30 p.m.

Manning at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Central at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.

Andrews at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Mullins, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at C.A. Johnson, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisville at McBee, 7:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Scott's Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Spartansburg Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oakbrook Prep at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

Darlington at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

South Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Indian Land at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.

Lake View at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Central at North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Timmonsville, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.

McBee at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.

The King's Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6

West Florence at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Carolina Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.

Manning at Scott’s Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at McBee, 7:30 p.m.

Kingstree at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.

Mullins at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.

Socastee at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Waccamaw at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at Johnsonville, 7:30 p.m.

