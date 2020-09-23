 Skip to main content
2020 PEE DEE PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES
PREP FOOTBALL

2020 PEE DEE PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES

C.E. MURRAY WAR EAGLES

COACH: Brian Smith

2019 RECORD: 8-3

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday at Carvers Bay

Oct. 2 at Hemingway

Oct. 9 at Green Sea Floyds

Oct. 16 Scott's Branch

Oct. 23 East Clarendon

Nov. 6 Kingstree

KEY RETURNERS: Nyziah Alston Daniels, Sr., 6-2, 240 DE/FB; Nyzier Alston Daniels, Sr., 6-3, 255, C/DT; Roshaud Tisdale, Sr., 5-8, 170, RB; Sheldon Bradley, Sr., 6-6, 215 OLB/WR; Quincy Blake, Sr., 6-2, 225, LB; Pharrell Gamble, Sr., 6-2, 245, LB/OG.

KEY LOSSES: Antonio McKnight Dajuan Reid.

COACH'S QUOTE: "We expect to contend for a state championship! We will have one of our best teams ever!"

CAROLINA ACADEMY BOBCATS

COACH: T.J. Joye (145-66 in 21 seasons)

2019 RECORD: 9-3 overall, 4-1 SCISA Region I-A

2020 SCHEDULE:

Sept. 4 def. Thomas Sumter 42-6

Sept. 11 vs. Spartanburg Christian (played after printing of section)

Sept. 18 at King’s Academy (played after printing of section)

Friday at Dillon Christian

Oct. 2 at Oakbrook Prep

Oct. 9 vs. Lee Academy

Oct. 16 vs. Florence Christian

Oct. 23 at Williamsburg Academy

Oct. 30 vs. Pee Dee Academy

TOP RETURNERS: George Wilder (Sr., RB/DB); Austin Brown (Sr., WR/DB); Matthew Joye (Sr., QB/DB); Cade Castles (Sr., QB/DB); Matt Gaskins (Sr., WR/DE); Jerimiah Brunson (Sr., DL/RB, 6-3, 240); Kohl Coker (Sr., LB/OL, 5-9, 210)

KEY LOSSES: Mac Timmons (OL/LB); Wheeler Floyd (OL/LB); Cody Sauls (OL/LB); Graham Follin (OL/DT).

COACH'S QUOTE: “Only the size of your heart matters.”

CARVERS BAY BEARS

COACH: Matthew Richard (second year, 2-7 at Carvers Bay)

2019 RECORD: 2-7

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday vs. C.E. Murray

Oct. 2 at Scott's Branch

Oct. 9 at East Clarendon

Oct. 16 vs. Hannah-Pamplico

Oct. 23 vs. Hemingway

Oct. 30 at Georgetown

Nov. 6 vs. Waccamaw

KEY RETURNERS: Montenius Bromell, Perry Javon Walker, Tony Bell.

KEY NEWCOMER: Turese Richard.

KEY LOSS: Kearston Gamble.

COACH'S QUOTE: "We have a lot of young guys who took their lumps last year," Richard said. "They are eager for the opportunity to redeem themselves."

CHERAW BRAVES

COACH: Andy Poole

2019 RECORD: 7-5

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday vs. Buford

Oct. 2 vs. Central

Oct. 9 at Andrew Jackson

Oct. 16 vs. North Central

Oct. 23 at Chesterfield

Nov. 6 vs. Latta

KEY PLAYERS: Damarion McCaskill, Jr., RB, 5-9, 190; Jadon Scott, Jr., LB, 6-0, 220; Devin Gillespie, Jr., FS, 6-3, 190; Tyson Hall, Sr., QB, 6-1, 205.

KEY LOSSES: Tyrin Jordan, Xavier Mciver, Jalen Coit, McKenny Goodale.

BOTTOM LINE: "Battling opponents and COVID-19, should be fun."

CHESTERFIELD RAMS

COACH: Jonathan Eason (1st season)

2019 RECORD: 3-7, 1-5

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday vs. North Central

Oct. 2 vs. Buford

Oct. 9 vs. Central

Oct. 16 at Andrew Jackson

Oct. 23 vs. Cheraw

Oct. 30 at Lewisville

Nov. 6 at McBee

TOP RETURNERS: Jalen Thompson (Sr., WR/RB/DB, 5-7, 160); Josh Adams (Sr., WR/OLB, 6-0, 180); Kevin Diggs (Jr., QB, 6-1, 185); Tymarion Melton (Jr., DL, 6-1, 250); Jaleel McCormick (Jr., RB/LB, 6-0, 195).

COACH’S QUOTE: “We are a young team with only five seniors, but I believe that the guys are buying into everything that we are doing. We will be led by a core group of juniors and seniors that are trying to bring back the winning tradition at Chesterfield High School.”

DARLINGTON FALCONS

COACH: Raymond Jennings

2019 RECORD: 1-9

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday at Myrtle Beach

Oct. 2 vs. Wilson

Oct. 9 at South Florence

Oct. 16 vs. North Myrtle Beach

Oct. 30 at West Florence

Nov. 6 vs. Hartsville

KEY RETURNERS: Daniel Perkins, Sr., 6-1, 175, (WR/DB); Jose Rivera, Sr., 6-2, 325 (OL/DL); Daishone Small, Jr., 6-0, 300 (DL); JaDarius Richardson, Sr., 6-1, 225 (ILB).

COACH'S QUOTE: "The program improved in terms of character, academics, numbers and most importantly talent. ... Must learn how to win as a team."

DILLON WILDCATS

COACH: Jackie Hayes (330-55 in 27 years at Dillon)

2019 RECORD: 12-2 (SCHSL Class 3A state runner-up)

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday at Loris

Oct. 2 vs. Aynor

Oct. 9 TBA

Oct. 16 at Waccamaw

Oct. 23 vs. Georgetown

Oct. 30 vs. Lake View

Nov. 6 at Marlboro County

KEY RETURNERS: RB Nemo Squire, 5-11, 195; RB Nigel George, 5-3 150; OL Avery Hewitt, 6-3, 305; OL Knox Jackson, 5-11, 280; WR Ahmari Huggins-Brue, 6-1, 170; WR Bobo Mckinnon, 6-1, 170; WR Quashod Singleton, 5-11, 175; LB Tavon Johnson, 5-8, 185; LB Darius Ladson, 6-0, 215; LB J’Q Cabbagestalk, 5-8, 170; DL Letron Freeman, 5-11, 230; DL Jedarius Campbell, 5-11, 235.

KEY LOSSES: Ty'Quan King, Jay Lester.

COACH'S QUOTE: "If our offensive and defensive line improves, that will determine our success this year."

DILLON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL WARRIORS

COACH: Christian Wolfe (64-44, 10 years)

2019 RECORD: 4-7, 3-2 SCISA Region I-A

2020 SCHEDULE:

Aug. 28 def. Florence Christian 47-27

Sept. 4 lost to St. John’s Christian 35-26

Sept. 11 at Thomas Sumter Academy (played after section's printing)

Sept. 18 vs. Calhoun Academy  (played after section's printing)

Friday vs. Carolina Academy

Oct. 2 vs. Lee Academy

Oct. 9 at Williamsburg Academy

Oct. 16 at Pee Dee Academy

Oct. 23 at Christian Academy

Oct. 30 vs. The King’s Academy

KEY RETURNERS: Austin Heasley (Sr., QB/WR/LB, 5-10, 165); Caleb Boykin (Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 220); Adam Norman (Sr., WR/DB, 6-1, 175); Gabe Boykin (Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 200).

KEY LOSSES: Daniel Camp, Barnes Causey, Jacob Dubose, Walt Bailey.

COACH’S QUOTE: “We have a chance to be very competitive with what we have coming back and a few new players. We just need to figure out where everyone best suits the team and gel together. We look forward to challenging for the region and state title.”

EAST CLARENDON WOLVERINES

COACH: Scott Cook

2019 RECORD: 7-4

2020 SCHEDULE: 

Friday at Scott's Branch

Oct. 2 at Lake View

Oct. 9 vs. Carvers Bay

Oct. 16 vs. Hemingway

Oct. 23 at C.E. Murray

Oct. 30 at Lake City

Nov. 6 vs. Hannah-Pamplico

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN EAGLES

COACH: Neil Minton (65-33 in 8 years at FCS; 83-40 in 10 years overall)

2019 RECORD: 8-5 overall, 4-1 SCISA Region 1-2A

2020 SCHEDULE

Aug. 28 lost to Dillon Christian 47-27

Sept. 4 lost to Pee Dee Academy 56-19

Sept. 11 Williamsburg Academy (played after section's press time)

Sept. 18 at Lee Academy (played after printing of section)

Oct. 2 Laurence Manning Academy

Oct. 9 Heathwood Hall

Oct. 16 at Carolina Academy

Oct. 23 at Spartanburg Christian

Oct. 30 Orangeburg Prep

TOP RETURNERS: Robbie Jordan (Sr., QB, 6-2, 200); Jackson Gray (Sr., OT/DE, 6-4, 260); Ethan Kelly Jr., RB/WR/DB, 5-11, 185).

KEY LOSSES: 18 guys to graduation or transfer, including 14 starters.

COACH’S QUOTE: “We have very little experience, but we have worked extremely hard and have potential. We will have to rely heavily on our two seniors for leadership. Without scrimmages or jamborees, we are going to have to improve and learn on the fly. It’s gonna be tough, but hopefully we can get better and put ourselves in position to make a playoff run down the stretch.”

HANNAH-PAMPLICO RAIDERS

COACH: Jamie Johnson (5th year, 27-16 overall)

2019 RECORD: 5-7 overall, 4-3 Region 7-2A

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday vs. Johnsonville

Oct. 2 at Green Sea Floyds

Oct. 9 vs. Timmonsville

Oct. 16 vs. Carvers Bay

Oct. 23 vs. Lake View

Oct. 30 vs. McBee

Nov. 6 at East Clarendon

TOP RETURNERS: Davian Coaxum, CB/WR, Sr.; Grason Stone, OL, Sr.; Jordan Lawson, DL, Sr.; Floyd Eaddy, RB, Junior; Jeshaun Peterson, Sr., LB.

KEY LOSSES: Devon Mincey, Kenyan Leggett, Lane Calcutt, Jalen Jenkins.

COACH'S QUOTE: "This team can be very talented, but staying healthy will be key. I am extremely proud of the leadership of this team during difficult times. Let us play!!!"

HARTSVILLE RED FOXES

COACH: Jeff Calabrese (155-42, 15 seasons at Hartsville; 183-64 in 19 seasons overall)

2019 RECORD: 10-4, 4-1

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday vs. North Myrtle Beach

Oct. 2 at West Florence

Oct. 9 at Fort Mill

Oct. 16 vs. Myrtle Beach

Oct. 23 vs. South Florence

Oct. 30 at Wilson

Nov. 6 at Darlington

TOP RETURNERS: Owen Taylor (Sr., QB, 6-0/180); Dariyan Pendergrass (Sr., RB, 5-10/170); J’Shawn Anderson (So., RB, 5-11/190); Roddi Morris (Jr., WR, 5-10/165); Reggie Cabbagestalk (Jr., OL, 6-4/275); Bailey Carroway (Sr., MLB, 6-2/245); Zy’Riq Thomas (Sr., DB, 5-10/180); Keyshawn Dolford (Sr., DL, 6-2/235); Leland Saxton (Sr., K/P).

KEY LOSSES: Justin Abraham (LB); Kevon Haigler (LB); Eric Brown Jr. (OL).

COACH’S QUOTE: "We’ve got so many challenges with the red, black and white that that’s what our focus needs to be. We’ve got to be the best possible football team that we can be in such a short time with the understanding that everybody is in the same situation."

HEMINGWAY TIGERS

COACH: Charlie Richards (second season)

2019 RECORD: 0-10, 0-2

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday vs. Timmonsville 

Oct. 2 vs. CE Murray 

Oct. 9 vs. Scott's Branch 

Oct. 16 at East Clarendon 

Oct. 23 at  Carvers Bay 

Oct. 30 at Kingstree 

Nov. 6 at Johnsonville 

KEY RETURNERS: Giovanni Davis (Jr., 6-2, 220, LB/OT); Omar Cullum (So., 6-2, 174, CB/WR); Josh Cantey (Jr., 6-1, 175 QB/LB); Josh King (Sr., 5-10, 180, RB/LB).

JOHNSONVILLE FLASHES

COACH: Ken Cribb (3rd year at JHS, 120-69 in 26 years overall)

2019 RECORD: 3-7, 3-4

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday at Hannah-Pamplico

Oct. 2 at Timmonsville

Oct. 9 vs. Lake View

Oct. 16 vs. Green Sea Floyds

Oct. 23 at Scott's Branch

Oct. 30 vs. Latta

Nov. 6 vs. Hemingway

TOP RETURNERS: Javion Thompkins (Sr., LB, 5-10/215); Tyson McFadden (Sr., OL/DL, 5-11/275); Willie Carter (Sr., LB, 5-8/190); Daquan Burrows (So., RB, 6-0/185).

COACH’S QUOTE: “Very young team, but also excited about their talent and enthusiasm.”

THE KING'S ACADEMY LIONS

COACH: Keith Rogers (eighth year at TKA, 7-52)

2019 RECORD: 2-8 overall; 2-4 SCISA Region 1A

2020 SCHEDULE

Aug. 28 lost to Thomas Sumter Academy 20-14

Sept. 11 vs. Pee Dee Academy (played after printing of section)

Sept. 18 vs. Carolina Academy (played after printing of section)

Friday at Calhoun Academy

Oct. 2 vs. St. John’s Christian Academy

Oct. 9 at Christian Academy

Oct. 16 vs. Williamsburg Academy

Oct. 23 vs. Lee Academy

Oct. 30 at Dillon Christian

TOP RETURNERS: Ben Harris (Sr., 5-8, 210, LB); Curtis Appel (Sr., 5-9, 200, OL); Thomas Woods (Sr., 5-9, 170, WO/LB); Kolby Rogers (Sr., 5-7, 210 OL).

KEY LOSSES: Nine seniors. Some have been starters for 4 years.

COACH’S QUOTE: “The key to our season this year will be staying together and getting better every day. We have some key returners that we will lean on heavy early, while we get some of our younger players to contribute. We hope to build off making our first postseason game last year.”

KINGSTREE JAGUARS

COACH: Gerald Hemingway (first year, 3-17 in two seasons overall)

2019 RECORD: 1-9

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday vs. Latta

Oct. 2 at Marion

Oct. 9 at Andrews

Oct. 16 vs. Mullins

Oct. 23 vs. Lee Central

Oct. 30 vs. Hemingway

PLAYER TO WATCH: Justus Epps (6-5, 275, Jr.).

COACH'S QUOTE: "Together we can, together we will."

LAKE CITY PANTHERS

COACH: Ronnie Baker (5-6, 2nd year)

2019 RECORD: 5-6, 2-3 (2nd round of 3A playoffs)

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday at Crestwood

Oct. 2 vs. Lakewood

Oct. 9 at Camden

Oct. 16 at Marlboro County

Oct. 23 vs. Manning

Oct. 30 vs. East Clarendon

Nov. 6 TBA

TOP RETURNERS: E.J. McClam (Sr., LB, 6-3/195); Hilshon Bailey (Sr., QB, 6-2/200); Shelton Burgers (Sr., RB, 6-0/190); Jordan Hemingway (Sr., OL, 5-11/210); Shamontae Burgess (Jr., WR/DB, 5-10/180); Jaavier Brayboy (Sr., RB/DB, 5-9/170); Ja’Maurion Franklin (Jr., TE/DE, 6-5/220); Bryce McIntosh (Sr. DB, 5-11/180).

KEY LOSSES: Avery Harrison; Clint Caldwell; Khalil Fulton.

COACH’S QUOTE: “Five returning starters on offense and seven returners on defense. The offensive and defensive lines will have to grow up fast, and if they do, the sky is the limit for this team.”

LAKE VIEW WILD GATORS

COACH: Daryl King

2019 RECORD: 9-5

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday at Green Sea-Floyds

Oct. 2 East Clarendon

Oct. 9 at Johnsonville

Oct. 16 Timmonsville

Oct. 23 Hannah-Pamplico

Oct. 30 at Dillon

Nov. 6 Mullins

LATTA VIKINGS

COACH: Brandon Iseman

2019 RECORD: 3-8

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday at Kingstree

Oct. 2 vs. Lee Central

Oct. 9 vs. Mullins

Oct. 16 at Marion

Oct. 23 vs. Andrews

Oct. 30 TBA

Nov. 6 TBA

KEY RETURNERS: Caleb Bailey, Sr., OL/DL; Preston Tyler, Sr., OL/DL; Kwame Hennegan, Sr., OL/DL; Jordan McRae, Sr., FS/WR; Tysean Johnson, Sr., RB/LB; Alex Strickland, Sr., OLB/WR.

KEY LOSSES: Chandler Matthews LB; Zach Jones OL/DL; Brice Mcrae DL.

LAURENCE MANNING ACADEMY SWAMPCATS

COACH: Austin Floyd (2nd year, 11-2 at LMA)

2019 RECORD: 11-2 (SCISA 3A state runner-up)

2020 SCHEDULE

Aug. 28 Lost 21-14 to Heathwood Hall

Sept. 4 Lost 17-14 to First Baptist

Sept. 11 at Porter-Gaud (played after section's publication)

Sept. 18 Ben Lippen (played after section's publication)

Friday vs. Hammond

Oct. 2 at Florence Christian

Oct. 9 at Cardinal Newman

Oct. 16 Pinewood Prep

Oct. 23 at Trinity-Byrnes

Oct. 30 Wilson Hall

KEY RETURNERS: Gabe Harris, Sr., 6-0, 175, WR/DB; Britton Morris, Sr., 5-10, 225, OL/LB; Henry Black, Sr., 6-0, 210, OL/LB; Bennett Stephens, Sr., 5-11, 185, LB; Jonathan Griffith, Sr., 5-9, 180, LB.

KEY LOSSES: RB Wyatt Rowland, QB Burgess Jordan.

COACH'S QUOTE: "We are returning a lot of depth defensively and feel good about our chances with the front seven. We have to develop offensively week to week and find ways to stay on the field. We are counting on some players to step up and take a lot of snaps that have had little to no varsity snaps prior to this year. If we can remain healthy and progress week to week we will have a chance to win some games late in the season."

LEE ACADEMY CAVALIERS

COACH: David Rankin

2019 RECORD: 9-3

2020 SCHEDULE: 

Aug. 28 Won 20-12 vs. Williamsburg Academy

Sept. 4 Lost 40-6 to Wilson Hall

Sept. 11 at Calhoun Academy (played after section's publication)

Sept. 18 Florence Christian (played after section's publication)

Friday vs. Pee Dee Academy

Oct. 2 at Dillon Christian

Oct. 9 at Carolina Academy

Oct. 16 vs. Christian Academy

Oct. 23 at The King's Academy

Oct. 30 vs. Thomas Sumter

LEE CENTRAL STALLIONS

COACH: Justin Danner

2019 RECORD: 5-6

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday vs. Mullins

Oct. 2 at Latta

Oct. 9 vs. Marion

Oct. 16 vs. Andrews

Oct. 23 vs. Kingstree

Oct. 30 TBA

Nov. 6 TBA

MARION SWAMP FOXES

COACH: Randall State

2019 RECORD: 7-3

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday at Andrews

Oct. 2 vs. Kingstree

Oct. 9 at Lee Central

Oct. 16 vs. Latta

Oct. 23 at Mullins

Oct. 30 at Manning

Nov. 6 vs. Socastee

KEY RETURNERS: T.J. Sanders, DL, 6-5, 280; Qualiek Crawford, RB, 5-11, 180; Kyheim Bethea, LB, 6-2, 220; Levern Bell, SS, 6-3, 190; Davian Evans, ATH, 6-3, 205.

KEY LOSSES: Dvonte Allen ATH Trey Buie CB Antawn Woods DE.

COACH'S QUOTE: "Marion football will be about power, speed and getting after the football."

MANNING MONARCHS

COACH: Reggie Kennedy (6-4, 2nd season; 162-122 in 26 seasons)

2019 RECORD: 6-4, 5-0

2020 SCHEDULE: 

Oct. 25 vs. Marlboro County

Oct. 2 vs. Camden

Oct. 9 at Crestwood

Oct. 16 vs. Lakewood

Oct. 23 at Lake City

Oct. 30 TBA

Nov. 11 TBA

TOP RETURNERS: Anthony Hilton (Sr., RG/DT, 6-2, 245); Ja'Quan House (Sr., LB/FB, 5-10, 230); Bobby Allen (Jr., DE, 6-3, 245); Tre'yon Hammet (Sr., LG/DT, 6-3, 265); Justin Daniels (So., QB, 6-2, 190); Ernie Calloway (So., RB/LB, 6-1, 215).

KEY LOSSES: Aaron Smith (RB/LB); Trent Brown (WR/LB); Don Hilton (WR/DB); Caleb Wright (RB/DE); Trevin Harrison (TE/LB); Xephen Richardson (OL/DL).

COACH'S QUOTE: "Hopefully we can get a complete football season in during these difficult times."

MARLBORO COUNTY BULLDOGS

COACH: Bobby Collins (11th year, overall)

2019 RECORD: 2-9, 1-4

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday at Manning

Oct. 2 vs. Crestwood

Oct. 9 at Lakewood

Oct. 16 vs. Lake City

Oct. 23 at Camden

Oct. 30 vs. Indian Land

Nov. 6 vs. Dillon

KEY RETURNERS: Khalid Roberts, 6-3, 300, OL/DL; Jacardio Riggins, DB/RB; Jason Brown, WR/DB; D.J. Hicks, RB/LB.

KEY LOSSES: Jameke McCoy.

COACH'S QUOTE: "We're trying to build on each series brick by brick to be a successful football team."

McBEE PANTHERS

COACH: Johnny Kline (7-18 in 2 seasons)

2019 RECORD: 3-9, 2-1

2020 SCHEDULE:

Oct. 2 at Lamar

Oct. 9 vs. CA Johnson

Oct. 16 at Great Falls

Oct. 23 vs. Lewisville

Oct. 30 at Hannah-Pamplico

Nov. 6 vs. Chesterfield

Nov. 13 TBA

TOP RETURNERS: Brady Boyle (Sr., ATH, 5-8, 160); Scott Wallace (Jr., OL, 6-5, 255); Dawson Wellmon (Sr., TE, 6-2, 250); James Goodie (Jr., DE, 6-0, 185); Omar Gallardo (Sr., K, 5-8, 220).

KEY LOSSES: Jahiem Wright (RB/DB); William Allison (OL/DL); Elijah Williams (RB/LB).

COACH’S QUOTE: “The bottom line is that we have a long way to go, but with this group’s commitment, I’m feeling confident with this team heading into the season.”

MULLINS AUCTIONEERS

COACH: John Williams (8 years, 40-43; 43-62 in 10 years, overall)

2019 RECORD: 7-4

2020 SCHEDULE:

Friday at Lee Central

Oct. 2 vs. Andrews

Oct. 9 vs. Latta

Oct. 16 vs. Kingstree

Oct. 23 vs. Marion

Oct. 30 TBA

Nov. 6 vs. Lake View

KEY RETURNERS: Sr. Alim Legette, 6-2, 180 WR.; Sr. Josh Bell, 5-10, 270, LT; Sr. Javoris Woods, 5-10, 240 DT; Sr. Saquan Godfrey, 5-8, 260, RG.; Jr. Nizail Robinson, 6-2, 185, safety.

PEE DEE ACADEMY GOLDEN EAGLES

COACH: Jonathan King (7th year, 37-26)

2019 RECORD: 8-3; 4-0 (SCISA I-A Champions)

2020 SCHEDULE:

Aug. 28 def. Christian Academy 41-13

Sept. 4 def. Florence Christian 56-19

Sept. 11 at The King’s Academy (played after section's printing)

Sept. 18 vs. Thomas Heyward (played after section's printing)

Friday at Robert E. Lee

Oct. 2 vs. Williamsburg

Oct. 9 at Spartanburg Christian

Oct. 16 vs. Dillon Christian

Oct. 23 vs. Oakbrook Prep

Oct. 30 at Carolina Academy

TOP RETURNERS: Ryan Forney, Sr., Safety/WR; Caleb Oakley, Sr., WR/DB; Harley Carter, Sr., DB; Sam Gasque, Sr., DL/OL; Colton Caulder, Jr., WR/LB; Coleby Sinclair, Soph. RB/LB; Hudson Spivey, Soph., QB.

KEY LOSSES: Danny Barker, OL/LB; Connor Gasque, WR/DE; Connor Garris, DB/WR; Kyle Zeman, DE/RB.

COACH'S QUOTE: "We had a great summer of lifting and conditioning. Now we are excited just to have the ability to get back out on the field and practice with our guys. None of us know how this season will look as we continue to deal with COVID-19. One thing is for certain, though. Now more than ever players and coaches alike should appreciate the opportunity to play ball no matter the wins and losses!"

SOUTH FLORENCE BRUINS

COACH: Drew Marlowe (1st season)

2019 RECORD: 3-8, 2-3 (1st round 5A playoffs)

2020 SCHEDULE:

Oct. 25 at Carolina Forest

Oct. 2  at North Myrtle Beach

Oct. 9 vs. Darlington

Oct. 16 vs. Wilson

Oct. 23 at Hartsville

Oct. 30 at Myrtle Beach

Nov. 11 vs. West Florence

TOP RETURNERS: Lanorris Sellers (So., QB); Hahsaun Wilson (Sr., RB); Kenny Frederick (Sr., DL).

COACH’S QUOTE: “We have been working really hard during this offseason to build a team that the South Florence community can take pride in. Go Bruins!”

TIMMONSVILLE WHIRLWINDS

COACH: Thomas McFadden (2-8 entering 2nd season)

2019 RECORD: 2-8, 0-3

2020 SCHEDULE:

Oct. 25 at Hemingway

Oct. 2 vs. Johnsonville

Oct. 9 at Hannah-Pamplico

Oct. 16 at Lake View

Oct. 23 vs. Green Sea Floyd

Oct. 30 vs. Lamar

Nov. 11 at Lee Central

TOP RETURNERS: Marcel Eaddy (Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 280); Christian Taylor (Sr., 6-3, 170); Christian Taylor (Sr., QB/DB/KR/PR, 6-3, 170); Ahzaveah Lammie (Jr., LB/DE/RB, 5-10, 185); Jayden Ford (Jr., RB/WR/KR/PR, 5-7, 165); Keshaun Young (Sr., WR/LB, 6-1, 165); Sean Harris (So., OL/DL, 6-0, 190); Jahiem Green (Sr., RB/LB, 5-8, 190); Tobisia Addison (Jr., OL/DL, 5-8, 280); Devine Brown (Sr., LB/RB, 5-8 180).

KEY LOSSES: Timothy Washington (WR); Tiquan Robinson (DT).

COACH’S QUOTE: “I’m just glad to get back to football. This will be a different season in 2020 as it has been a different year in the entire world dealing with this pandemic, but of course we are following all guidelines to ensure the safety of the players, their families and staff along with the community at mind as well. I’m just thankful we have so many returning players (14) who were first-year starters last season. I hope that will be an advantage with so many uncertainties getting prepared for play and having to go right into what appears to be one of if not the toughest 1A regions in the state.”

TRINITY COLLEGIATE TITANS

2019 RECORD: 13-2 (SCISA Class 2A champs)

COACH: Jared Amell (8th at Trinity, 15th overall, 70-26)

2020 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 def. Pinewood Prep 39-32

Sept. 11 vs. Thomas Heyward (played after section's publication)

Sept. 18 vs. First Baptist (played after printing of section)

Friday at Ben Lippen

Oct. 2 at Hammond

Oct. 9 vs. Porter-Gaud

Oct. 16 at Heathwood Hall

Oct. 23 vs. Laurence Manning

Oct. 30 at Cardinal Newman

KEY RETURNERS: Reggion Bennett, Jr.,  RB 5-9, 165; William Duvall, Sr., 6-1, 235, DL/OL; Tim Brand, Sr., 6-5, 235, DE; Blake Warren, Sr., 6-1, 175, LB/RB; D.J. McRae, 5-10, 205, Jr., LB/FB; Caleb Rogers, Sr., 5-10, 170, QB/LB; Cam Ellis, Sr., 6-2, 185, LB; Nigel Robinson, Sr., 5-10, 240, OL/DL; Tre McLeod, Jr., 6-2, 170, WR/DB; Townsend Mathews, Jr., OL, 6-1, 235.

KEY LOSSES: Nick Jones, Michael Roach, Donovan Lambert, Jordan Jones, Powers Rogers.

COACH’S QUOTE: “I am excited for our transition into 3A. This team has a lot of potential. While we return a lot of starters from last year’s team, we will also have newcomers in several positions. How quickly they progress will determine our level of success.”

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY STALLIONS

COACH: Don Shelley

2019 RECORD: 5-6

2020 SCHEDULE:

Aug. 28 Lost 20-12 to Lee Academy

Sept. 4 won 38-7 vs. Christian Academy

Sept. 11 at Florence Christian (played after section's publication)

Friday at Thomas Sumter

Oct. 2 at Pee Dee

Oct. 9 Dillon Christian

Oct. 16 at The King's Academy

Oct. 23 Carolina Academy

Oct. 30 Spartanburg Christian

WEST FLORENCE KNIGHTS

COACH: Jody Jenerette (17-7 in 2 seasons at West Florence)

2019 RECORD: 6-5 overall, 3-2 region

2020 SCHEDULE

Friday vs. Wilson at Memorial

Oct. 2 vs. Hartsville at Memorial

Oct. 9 at Myrtle Beach

Oct. 16 at Conway

Oct. 23 at North Myrtle Beach

Oct. 30 vs. Darlington

Nov. 6 vs. South Florence at Memorial

KEY RETURNERS: Nyke Johnson; Dylan Snyder; George Derrick Floyd; Terry McKithen, Greg Jones; Semaj Johnson.

KEY LOSSES: Nick Rogers, Wyatt Emerson, Hale Emerson.

COACH'S QUOTE: "We will be inexperienced on the OL, but we really like this team. Our region is very tough, and we will be tested each Friday night. “

WILSON TIGERS

COACH: Derek Howard (3 years,: 21-14)

2019 RECORD: 8-3 overall, 3-2 region

KEY RETURNERS: Zay Rice, Sr., 5-11, 215, QB; Chris Austin, Sr., 5-7, 165, RB; Quincy Woods, Sr., 5-10, 275, OL; Juwuan Quick, Sr., 6-5, 295, OL; Shamaree Timmons, Sr., 5-10 245, DL; Ahmad Bowman, Sr., 6-0 185, DB; Andriq Williams, Jr., 5-9, 150 lbs, DB; Nyrae Sanders, Jr. 5-11, 175, WR; Josh McPherson, So., 6-1 215, LB; Zandae Butler, So., 6-2, 200, WR; Chaundrey Hennicks, Fr., 6-4, 215, OLB.

KEY LOSSES: Jacobe Quillen, WR, Western Carolina; Tim Robinson, DB, North Greenville; Yavin Smith, ATH, North Greenville; Kemuel Arthur, DL, Newberry.

COACH'S QUOTE: "2020 Wilson Tigers are blessed to have their best football players as their best people. We will need this group of leaders to set the tone and produce at a high level as we work toward achieving our goals for this season."

