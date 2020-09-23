2020 PEE DEE PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES

C.E. MURRAY WAR EAGLES
COACH: Brian Smith
2019 RECORD: 8-3
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday at Carvers Bay
Oct. 2 at Hemingway
Oct. 9 at Green Sea Floyds
Oct. 16 Scott's Branch
Oct. 23 East Clarendon
Nov. 6 Kingstree
KEY RETURNERS: Nyziah Alston Daniels, Sr., 6-2, 240 DE/FB; Nyzier Alston Daniels, Sr., 6-3, 255, C/DT; Roshaud Tisdale, Sr., 5-8, 170, RB; Sheldon Bradley, Sr., 6-6, 215 OLB/WR; Quincy Blake, Sr., 6-2, 225, LB; Pharrell Gamble, Sr., 6-2, 245, LB/OG.
KEY LOSSES: Antonio McKnight Dajuan Reid.
COACH'S QUOTE: "We expect to contend for a state championship! We will have one of our best teams ever!"
CAROLINA ACADEMY BOBCATS
COACH: T.J. Joye (145-66 in 21 seasons)
2019 RECORD: 9-3 overall, 4-1 SCISA Region I-A
2020 SCHEDULE:
Sept. 4 def. Thomas Sumter 42-6
Sept. 11 vs. Spartanburg Christian (played after printing of section)
Sept. 18 at King’s Academy (played after printing of section)
Friday at Dillon Christian
Oct. 2 at Oakbrook Prep
Oct. 9 vs. Lee Academy
Oct. 16 vs. Florence Christian
Oct. 23 at Williamsburg Academy
Oct. 30 vs. Pee Dee Academy
TOP RETURNERS: George Wilder (Sr., RB/DB); Austin Brown (Sr., WR/DB); Matthew Joye (Sr., QB/DB); Cade Castles (Sr., QB/DB); Matt Gaskins (Sr., WR/DE); Jerimiah Brunson (Sr., DL/RB, 6-3, 240); Kohl Coker (Sr., LB/OL, 5-9, 210)
KEY LOSSES: Mac Timmons (OL/LB); Wheeler Floyd (OL/LB); Cody Sauls (OL/LB); Graham Follin (OL/DT).
COACH'S QUOTE: “Only the size of your heart matters.”
CARVERS BAY BEARS
COACH: Matthew Richard (second year, 2-7 at Carvers Bay)
2019 RECORD: 2-7
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday vs. C.E. Murray
Oct. 2 at Scott's Branch
Oct. 9 at East Clarendon
Oct. 16 vs. Hannah-Pamplico
Oct. 23 vs. Hemingway
Oct. 30 at Georgetown
Nov. 6 vs. Waccamaw
KEY RETURNERS: Montenius Bromell, Perry Javon Walker, Tony Bell.
KEY NEWCOMER: Turese Richard.
KEY LOSS: Kearston Gamble.
COACH'S QUOTE: "We have a lot of young guys who took their lumps last year," Richard said. "They are eager for the opportunity to redeem themselves."
CHERAW BRAVES
COACH: Andy Poole
2019 RECORD: 7-5
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday vs. Buford
Oct. 2 vs. Central
Oct. 9 at Andrew Jackson
Oct. 16 vs. North Central
Oct. 23 at Chesterfield
Nov. 6 vs. Latta
KEY PLAYERS: Damarion McCaskill, Jr., RB, 5-9, 190; Jadon Scott, Jr., LB, 6-0, 220; Devin Gillespie, Jr., FS, 6-3, 190; Tyson Hall, Sr., QB, 6-1, 205.
KEY LOSSES: Tyrin Jordan, Xavier Mciver, Jalen Coit, McKenny Goodale.
BOTTOM LINE: "Battling opponents and COVID-19, should be fun."
CHESTERFIELD RAMS
COACH: Jonathan Eason (1st season)
2019 RECORD: 3-7, 1-5
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday vs. North Central
Oct. 2 vs. Buford
Oct. 9 vs. Central
Oct. 16 at Andrew Jackson
Oct. 23 vs. Cheraw
Oct. 30 at Lewisville
Nov. 6 at McBee
TOP RETURNERS: Jalen Thompson (Sr., WR/RB/DB, 5-7, 160); Josh Adams (Sr., WR/OLB, 6-0, 180); Kevin Diggs (Jr., QB, 6-1, 185); Tymarion Melton (Jr., DL, 6-1, 250); Jaleel McCormick (Jr., RB/LB, 6-0, 195).
COACH’S QUOTE: “We are a young team with only five seniors, but I believe that the guys are buying into everything that we are doing. We will be led by a core group of juniors and seniors that are trying to bring back the winning tradition at Chesterfield High School.”
DARLINGTON FALCONS
COACH: Raymond Jennings
2019 RECORD: 1-9
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday at Myrtle Beach
Oct. 2 vs. Wilson
Oct. 9 at South Florence
Oct. 16 vs. North Myrtle Beach
Oct. 30 at West Florence
Nov. 6 vs. Hartsville
KEY RETURNERS: Daniel Perkins, Sr., 6-1, 175, (WR/DB); Jose Rivera, Sr., 6-2, 325 (OL/DL); Daishone Small, Jr., 6-0, 300 (DL); JaDarius Richardson, Sr., 6-1, 225 (ILB).
COACH'S QUOTE: "The program improved in terms of character, academics, numbers and most importantly talent. ... Must learn how to win as a team."
DILLON WILDCATS
COACH: Jackie Hayes (330-55 in 27 years at Dillon)
2019 RECORD: 12-2 (SCHSL Class 3A state runner-up)
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday at Loris
Oct. 2 vs. Aynor
Oct. 9 TBA
Oct. 16 at Waccamaw
Oct. 23 vs. Georgetown
Oct. 30 vs. Lake View
Nov. 6 at Marlboro County
KEY RETURNERS: RB Nemo Squire, 5-11, 195; RB Nigel George, 5-3 150; OL Avery Hewitt, 6-3, 305; OL Knox Jackson, 5-11, 280; WR Ahmari Huggins-Brue, 6-1, 170; WR Bobo Mckinnon, 6-1, 170; WR Quashod Singleton, 5-11, 175; LB Tavon Johnson, 5-8, 185; LB Darius Ladson, 6-0, 215; LB J’Q Cabbagestalk, 5-8, 170; DL Letron Freeman, 5-11, 230; DL Jedarius Campbell, 5-11, 235.
KEY LOSSES: Ty'Quan King, Jay Lester.
COACH'S QUOTE: "If our offensive and defensive line improves, that will determine our success this year."
DILLON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL WARRIORS
COACH: Christian Wolfe (64-44, 10 years)
2019 RECORD: 4-7, 3-2 SCISA Region I-A
2020 SCHEDULE:
Aug. 28 def. Florence Christian 47-27
Sept. 4 lost to St. John’s Christian 35-26
Sept. 11 at Thomas Sumter Academy (played after section's printing)
Sept. 18 vs. Calhoun Academy (played after section's printing)
Friday vs. Carolina Academy
Oct. 2 vs. Lee Academy
Oct. 9 at Williamsburg Academy
Oct. 16 at Pee Dee Academy
Oct. 23 at Christian Academy
Oct. 30 vs. The King’s Academy
KEY RETURNERS: Austin Heasley (Sr., QB/WR/LB, 5-10, 165); Caleb Boykin (Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 220); Adam Norman (Sr., WR/DB, 6-1, 175); Gabe Boykin (Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 200).
KEY LOSSES: Daniel Camp, Barnes Causey, Jacob Dubose, Walt Bailey.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We have a chance to be very competitive with what we have coming back and a few new players. We just need to figure out where everyone best suits the team and gel together. We look forward to challenging for the region and state title.”
EAST CLARENDON WOLVERINES
COACH: Scott Cook
2019 RECORD: 7-4
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday at Scott's Branch
Oct. 2 at Lake View
Oct. 9 vs. Carvers Bay
Oct. 16 vs. Hemingway
Oct. 23 at C.E. Murray
Oct. 30 at Lake City
Nov. 6 vs. Hannah-Pamplico
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
COACH: Neil Minton (65-33 in 8 years at FCS; 83-40 in 10 years overall)
2019 RECORD: 8-5 overall, 4-1 SCISA Region 1-2A
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28 lost to Dillon Christian 47-27
Sept. 4 lost to Pee Dee Academy 56-19
Sept. 11 Williamsburg Academy (played after section's press time)
Sept. 18 at Lee Academy (played after printing of section)
Oct. 2 Laurence Manning Academy
Oct. 9 Heathwood Hall
Oct. 16 at Carolina Academy
Oct. 23 at Spartanburg Christian
Oct. 30 Orangeburg Prep
TOP RETURNERS: Robbie Jordan (Sr., QB, 6-2, 200); Jackson Gray (Sr., OT/DE, 6-4, 260); Ethan Kelly Jr., RB/WR/DB, 5-11, 185).
KEY LOSSES: 18 guys to graduation or transfer, including 14 starters.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We have very little experience, but we have worked extremely hard and have potential. We will have to rely heavily on our two seniors for leadership. Without scrimmages or jamborees, we are going to have to improve and learn on the fly. It’s gonna be tough, but hopefully we can get better and put ourselves in position to make a playoff run down the stretch.”
HANNAH-PAMPLICO RAIDERS
COACH: Jamie Johnson (5th year, 27-16 overall)
2019 RECORD: 5-7 overall, 4-3 Region 7-2A
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday vs. Johnsonville
Oct. 2 at Green Sea Floyds
Oct. 9 vs. Timmonsville
Oct. 16 vs. Carvers Bay
Oct. 23 vs. Lake View
Oct. 30 vs. McBee
Nov. 6 at East Clarendon
TOP RETURNERS: Davian Coaxum, CB/WR, Sr.; Grason Stone, OL, Sr.; Jordan Lawson, DL, Sr.; Floyd Eaddy, RB, Junior; Jeshaun Peterson, Sr., LB.
KEY LOSSES: Devon Mincey, Kenyan Leggett, Lane Calcutt, Jalen Jenkins.
COACH'S QUOTE: "This team can be very talented, but staying healthy will be key. I am extremely proud of the leadership of this team during difficult times. Let us play!!!"
HARTSVILLE RED FOXES
COACH: Jeff Calabrese (155-42, 15 seasons at Hartsville; 183-64 in 19 seasons overall)
2019 RECORD: 10-4, 4-1
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday vs. North Myrtle Beach
Oct. 2 at West Florence
Oct. 9 at Fort Mill
Oct. 16 vs. Myrtle Beach
Oct. 23 vs. South Florence
Oct. 30 at Wilson
Nov. 6 at Darlington
TOP RETURNERS: Owen Taylor (Sr., QB, 6-0/180); Dariyan Pendergrass (Sr., RB, 5-10/170); J’Shawn Anderson (So., RB, 5-11/190); Roddi Morris (Jr., WR, 5-10/165); Reggie Cabbagestalk (Jr., OL, 6-4/275); Bailey Carroway (Sr., MLB, 6-2/245); Zy’Riq Thomas (Sr., DB, 5-10/180); Keyshawn Dolford (Sr., DL, 6-2/235); Leland Saxton (Sr., K/P).
KEY LOSSES: Justin Abraham (LB); Kevon Haigler (LB); Eric Brown Jr. (OL).
COACH’S QUOTE: "We’ve got so many challenges with the red, black and white that that’s what our focus needs to be. We’ve got to be the best possible football team that we can be in such a short time with the understanding that everybody is in the same situation."
HEMINGWAY TIGERS
COACH: Charlie Richards (second season)
2019 RECORD: 0-10, 0-2
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday vs. Timmonsville
Oct. 2 vs. CE Murray
Oct. 9 vs. Scott's Branch
Oct. 16 at East Clarendon
Oct. 23 at Carvers Bay
Oct. 30 at Kingstree
Nov. 6 at Johnsonville
KEY RETURNERS: Giovanni Davis (Jr., 6-2, 220, LB/OT); Omar Cullum (So., 6-2, 174, CB/WR); Josh Cantey (Jr., 6-1, 175 QB/LB); Josh King (Sr., 5-10, 180, RB/LB).
JOHNSONVILLE FLASHES
COACH: Ken Cribb (3rd year at JHS, 120-69 in 26 years overall)
2019 RECORD: 3-7, 3-4
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday at Hannah-Pamplico
Oct. 2 at Timmonsville
Oct. 9 vs. Lake View
Oct. 16 vs. Green Sea Floyds
Oct. 23 at Scott's Branch
Oct. 30 vs. Latta
Nov. 6 vs. Hemingway
TOP RETURNERS: Javion Thompkins (Sr., LB, 5-10/215); Tyson McFadden (Sr., OL/DL, 5-11/275); Willie Carter (Sr., LB, 5-8/190); Daquan Burrows (So., RB, 6-0/185).
COACH’S QUOTE: “Very young team, but also excited about their talent and enthusiasm.”
THE KING'S ACADEMY LIONS
COACH: Keith Rogers (eighth year at TKA, 7-52)
2019 RECORD: 2-8 overall; 2-4 SCISA Region 1A
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28 lost to Thomas Sumter Academy 20-14
Sept. 11 vs. Pee Dee Academy (played after printing of section)
Sept. 18 vs. Carolina Academy (played after printing of section)
Friday at Calhoun Academy
Oct. 2 vs. St. John’s Christian Academy
Oct. 9 at Christian Academy
Oct. 16 vs. Williamsburg Academy
Oct. 23 vs. Lee Academy
Oct. 30 at Dillon Christian
TOP RETURNERS: Ben Harris (Sr., 5-8, 210, LB); Curtis Appel (Sr., 5-9, 200, OL); Thomas Woods (Sr., 5-9, 170, WO/LB); Kolby Rogers (Sr., 5-7, 210 OL).
KEY LOSSES: Nine seniors. Some have been starters for 4 years.
COACH’S QUOTE: “The key to our season this year will be staying together and getting better every day. We have some key returners that we will lean on heavy early, while we get some of our younger players to contribute. We hope to build off making our first postseason game last year.”
KINGSTREE JAGUARS
COACH: Gerald Hemingway (first year, 3-17 in two seasons overall)
2019 RECORD: 1-9
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday vs. Latta
Oct. 2 at Marion
Oct. 9 at Andrews
Oct. 16 vs. Mullins
Oct. 23 vs. Lee Central
Oct. 30 vs. Hemingway
PLAYER TO WATCH: Justus Epps (6-5, 275, Jr.).
COACH'S QUOTE: "Together we can, together we will."
LAKE CITY PANTHERS
COACH: Ronnie Baker (5-6, 2nd year)
2019 RECORD: 5-6, 2-3 (2nd round of 3A playoffs)
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday at Crestwood
Oct. 2 vs. Lakewood
Oct. 9 at Camden
Oct. 16 at Marlboro County
Oct. 23 vs. Manning
Oct. 30 vs. East Clarendon
Nov. 6 TBA
TOP RETURNERS: E.J. McClam (Sr., LB, 6-3/195); Hilshon Bailey (Sr., QB, 6-2/200); Shelton Burgers (Sr., RB, 6-0/190); Jordan Hemingway (Sr., OL, 5-11/210); Shamontae Burgess (Jr., WR/DB, 5-10/180); Jaavier Brayboy (Sr., RB/DB, 5-9/170); Ja’Maurion Franklin (Jr., TE/DE, 6-5/220); Bryce McIntosh (Sr. DB, 5-11/180).
KEY LOSSES: Avery Harrison; Clint Caldwell; Khalil Fulton.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Five returning starters on offense and seven returners on defense. The offensive and defensive lines will have to grow up fast, and if they do, the sky is the limit for this team.”
LAKE VIEW WILD GATORS
COACH: Daryl King
2019 RECORD: 9-5
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday at Green Sea-Floyds
Oct. 2 East Clarendon
Oct. 9 at Johnsonville
Oct. 16 Timmonsville
Oct. 23 Hannah-Pamplico
Oct. 30 at Dillon
Nov. 6 Mullins
LATTA VIKINGS
COACH: Brandon Iseman
2019 RECORD: 3-8
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday at Kingstree
Oct. 2 vs. Lee Central
Oct. 9 vs. Mullins
Oct. 16 at Marion
Oct. 23 vs. Andrews
Oct. 30 TBA
Nov. 6 TBA
KEY RETURNERS: Caleb Bailey, Sr., OL/DL; Preston Tyler, Sr., OL/DL; Kwame Hennegan, Sr., OL/DL; Jordan McRae, Sr., FS/WR; Tysean Johnson, Sr., RB/LB; Alex Strickland, Sr., OLB/WR.
KEY LOSSES: Chandler Matthews LB; Zach Jones OL/DL; Brice Mcrae DL.
LAURENCE MANNING ACADEMY SWAMPCATS
COACH: Austin Floyd (2nd year, 11-2 at LMA)
2019 RECORD: 11-2 (SCISA 3A state runner-up)
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28 Lost 21-14 to Heathwood Hall
Sept. 4 Lost 17-14 to First Baptist
Sept. 11 at Porter-Gaud (played after section's publication)
Sept. 18 Ben Lippen (played after section's publication)
Friday vs. Hammond
Oct. 2 at Florence Christian
Oct. 9 at Cardinal Newman
Oct. 16 Pinewood Prep
Oct. 23 at Trinity-Byrnes
Oct. 30 Wilson Hall
KEY RETURNERS: Gabe Harris, Sr., 6-0, 175, WR/DB; Britton Morris, Sr., 5-10, 225, OL/LB; Henry Black, Sr., 6-0, 210, OL/LB; Bennett Stephens, Sr., 5-11, 185, LB; Jonathan Griffith, Sr., 5-9, 180, LB.
KEY LOSSES: RB Wyatt Rowland, QB Burgess Jordan.
COACH'S QUOTE: "We are returning a lot of depth defensively and feel good about our chances with the front seven. We have to develop offensively week to week and find ways to stay on the field. We are counting on some players to step up and take a lot of snaps that have had little to no varsity snaps prior to this year. If we can remain healthy and progress week to week we will have a chance to win some games late in the season."
LEE ACADEMY CAVALIERS
COACH: David Rankin
2019 RECORD: 9-3
2020 SCHEDULE:
Aug. 28 Won 20-12 vs. Williamsburg Academy
Sept. 4 Lost 40-6 to Wilson Hall
Sept. 11 at Calhoun Academy (played after section's publication)
Sept. 18 Florence Christian (played after section's publication)
Friday vs. Pee Dee Academy
Oct. 2 at Dillon Christian
Oct. 9 at Carolina Academy
Oct. 16 vs. Christian Academy
Oct. 23 at The King's Academy
Oct. 30 vs. Thomas Sumter
LEE CENTRAL STALLIONS
COACH: Justin Danner
2019 RECORD: 5-6
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday vs. Mullins
Oct. 2 at Latta
Oct. 9 vs. Marion
Oct. 16 vs. Andrews
Oct. 23 vs. Kingstree
Oct. 30 TBA
Nov. 6 TBA
MARION SWAMP FOXES
COACH: Randall State
2019 RECORD: 7-3
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday at Andrews
Oct. 2 vs. Kingstree
Oct. 9 at Lee Central
Oct. 16 vs. Latta
Oct. 23 at Mullins
Oct. 30 at Manning
Nov. 6 vs. Socastee
KEY RETURNERS: T.J. Sanders, DL, 6-5, 280; Qualiek Crawford, RB, 5-11, 180; Kyheim Bethea, LB, 6-2, 220; Levern Bell, SS, 6-3, 190; Davian Evans, ATH, 6-3, 205.
KEY LOSSES: Dvonte Allen ATH Trey Buie CB Antawn Woods DE.
COACH'S QUOTE: "Marion football will be about power, speed and getting after the football."
MANNING MONARCHS
COACH: Reggie Kennedy (6-4, 2nd season; 162-122 in 26 seasons)
2019 RECORD: 6-4, 5-0
2020 SCHEDULE:
Oct. 25 vs. Marlboro County
Oct. 2 vs. Camden
Oct. 9 at Crestwood
Oct. 16 vs. Lakewood
Oct. 23 at Lake City
Oct. 30 TBA
Nov. 11 TBA
TOP RETURNERS: Anthony Hilton (Sr., RG/DT, 6-2, 245); Ja'Quan House (Sr., LB/FB, 5-10, 230); Bobby Allen (Jr., DE, 6-3, 245); Tre'yon Hammet (Sr., LG/DT, 6-3, 265); Justin Daniels (So., QB, 6-2, 190); Ernie Calloway (So., RB/LB, 6-1, 215).
KEY LOSSES: Aaron Smith (RB/LB); Trent Brown (WR/LB); Don Hilton (WR/DB); Caleb Wright (RB/DE); Trevin Harrison (TE/LB); Xephen Richardson (OL/DL).
COACH'S QUOTE: "Hopefully we can get a complete football season in during these difficult times."
MARLBORO COUNTY BULLDOGS
COACH: Bobby Collins (11th year, overall)
2019 RECORD: 2-9, 1-4
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday at Manning
Oct. 2 vs. Crestwood
Oct. 9 at Lakewood
Oct. 16 vs. Lake City
Oct. 23 at Camden
Oct. 30 vs. Indian Land
Nov. 6 vs. Dillon
KEY RETURNERS: Khalid Roberts, 6-3, 300, OL/DL; Jacardio Riggins, DB/RB; Jason Brown, WR/DB; D.J. Hicks, RB/LB.
KEY LOSSES: Jameke McCoy.
COACH'S QUOTE: "We're trying to build on each series brick by brick to be a successful football team."
McBEE PANTHERS
COACH: Johnny Kline (7-18 in 2 seasons)
2019 RECORD: 3-9, 2-1
2020 SCHEDULE:
Oct. 2 at Lamar
Oct. 9 vs. CA Johnson
Oct. 16 at Great Falls
Oct. 23 vs. Lewisville
Oct. 30 at Hannah-Pamplico
Nov. 6 vs. Chesterfield
Nov. 13 TBA
TOP RETURNERS: Brady Boyle (Sr., ATH, 5-8, 160); Scott Wallace (Jr., OL, 6-5, 255); Dawson Wellmon (Sr., TE, 6-2, 250); James Goodie (Jr., DE, 6-0, 185); Omar Gallardo (Sr., K, 5-8, 220).
KEY LOSSES: Jahiem Wright (RB/DB); William Allison (OL/DL); Elijah Williams (RB/LB).
COACH’S QUOTE: “The bottom line is that we have a long way to go, but with this group’s commitment, I’m feeling confident with this team heading into the season.”
MULLINS AUCTIONEERS
COACH: John Williams (8 years, 40-43; 43-62 in 10 years, overall)
2019 RECORD: 7-4
2020 SCHEDULE:
Friday at Lee Central
Oct. 2 vs. Andrews
Oct. 9 vs. Latta
Oct. 16 vs. Kingstree
Oct. 23 vs. Marion
Oct. 30 TBA
Nov. 6 vs. Lake View
KEY RETURNERS: Sr. Alim Legette, 6-2, 180 WR.; Sr. Josh Bell, 5-10, 270, LT; Sr. Javoris Woods, 5-10, 240 DT; Sr. Saquan Godfrey, 5-8, 260, RG.; Jr. Nizail Robinson, 6-2, 185, safety.
PEE DEE ACADEMY GOLDEN EAGLES
COACH: Jonathan King (7th year, 37-26)
2019 RECORD: 8-3; 4-0 (SCISA I-A Champions)
2020 SCHEDULE:
Aug. 28 def. Christian Academy 41-13
Sept. 4 def. Florence Christian 56-19
Sept. 11 at The King’s Academy (played after section's printing)
Sept. 18 vs. Thomas Heyward (played after section's printing)
Friday at Robert E. Lee
Oct. 2 vs. Williamsburg
Oct. 9 at Spartanburg Christian
Oct. 16 vs. Dillon Christian
Oct. 23 vs. Oakbrook Prep
Oct. 30 at Carolina Academy
TOP RETURNERS: Ryan Forney, Sr., Safety/WR; Caleb Oakley, Sr., WR/DB; Harley Carter, Sr., DB; Sam Gasque, Sr., DL/OL; Colton Caulder, Jr., WR/LB; Coleby Sinclair, Soph. RB/LB; Hudson Spivey, Soph., QB.
KEY LOSSES: Danny Barker, OL/LB; Connor Gasque, WR/DE; Connor Garris, DB/WR; Kyle Zeman, DE/RB.
COACH'S QUOTE: "We had a great summer of lifting and conditioning. Now we are excited just to have the ability to get back out on the field and practice with our guys. None of us know how this season will look as we continue to deal with COVID-19. One thing is for certain, though. Now more than ever players and coaches alike should appreciate the opportunity to play ball no matter the wins and losses!"
SOUTH FLORENCE BRUINS
COACH: Drew Marlowe (1st season)
2019 RECORD: 3-8, 2-3 (1st round 5A playoffs)
2020 SCHEDULE:
Oct. 25 at Carolina Forest
Oct. 2 at North Myrtle Beach
Oct. 9 vs. Darlington
Oct. 16 vs. Wilson
Oct. 23 at Hartsville
Oct. 30 at Myrtle Beach
Nov. 11 vs. West Florence
TOP RETURNERS: Lanorris Sellers (So., QB); Hahsaun Wilson (Sr., RB); Kenny Frederick (Sr., DL).
COACH’S QUOTE: “We have been working really hard during this offseason to build a team that the South Florence community can take pride in. Go Bruins!”
TIMMONSVILLE WHIRLWINDS
COACH: Thomas McFadden (2-8 entering 2nd season)
2019 RECORD: 2-8, 0-3
2020 SCHEDULE:
Oct. 25 at Hemingway
Oct. 2 vs. Johnsonville
Oct. 9 at Hannah-Pamplico
Oct. 16 at Lake View
Oct. 23 vs. Green Sea Floyd
Oct. 30 vs. Lamar
Nov. 11 at Lee Central
TOP RETURNERS: Marcel Eaddy (Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 280); Christian Taylor (Sr., 6-3, 170); Christian Taylor (Sr., QB/DB/KR/PR, 6-3, 170); Ahzaveah Lammie (Jr., LB/DE/RB, 5-10, 185); Jayden Ford (Jr., RB/WR/KR/PR, 5-7, 165); Keshaun Young (Sr., WR/LB, 6-1, 165); Sean Harris (So., OL/DL, 6-0, 190); Jahiem Green (Sr., RB/LB, 5-8, 190); Tobisia Addison (Jr., OL/DL, 5-8, 280); Devine Brown (Sr., LB/RB, 5-8 180).
KEY LOSSES: Timothy Washington (WR); Tiquan Robinson (DT).
COACH’S QUOTE: “I’m just glad to get back to football. This will be a different season in 2020 as it has been a different year in the entire world dealing with this pandemic, but of course we are following all guidelines to ensure the safety of the players, their families and staff along with the community at mind as well. I’m just thankful we have so many returning players (14) who were first-year starters last season. I hope that will be an advantage with so many uncertainties getting prepared for play and having to go right into what appears to be one of if not the toughest 1A regions in the state.”
TRINITY COLLEGIATE TITANS
2019 RECORD: 13-2 (SCISA Class 2A champs)
COACH: Jared Amell (8th at Trinity, 15th overall, 70-26)
2020 SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 def. Pinewood Prep 39-32
Sept. 11 vs. Thomas Heyward (played after section's publication)
Sept. 18 vs. First Baptist (played after printing of section)
Friday at Ben Lippen
Oct. 2 at Hammond
Oct. 9 vs. Porter-Gaud
Oct. 16 at Heathwood Hall
Oct. 23 vs. Laurence Manning
Oct. 30 at Cardinal Newman
KEY RETURNERS: Reggion Bennett, Jr., RB 5-9, 165; William Duvall, Sr., 6-1, 235, DL/OL; Tim Brand, Sr., 6-5, 235, DE; Blake Warren, Sr., 6-1, 175, LB/RB; D.J. McRae, 5-10, 205, Jr., LB/FB; Caleb Rogers, Sr., 5-10, 170, QB/LB; Cam Ellis, Sr., 6-2, 185, LB; Nigel Robinson, Sr., 5-10, 240, OL/DL; Tre McLeod, Jr., 6-2, 170, WR/DB; Townsend Mathews, Jr., OL, 6-1, 235.
KEY LOSSES: Nick Jones, Michael Roach, Donovan Lambert, Jordan Jones, Powers Rogers.
COACH’S QUOTE: “I am excited for our transition into 3A. This team has a lot of potential. While we return a lot of starters from last year’s team, we will also have newcomers in several positions. How quickly they progress will determine our level of success.”
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY STALLIONS
COACH: Don Shelley
2019 RECORD: 5-6
2020 SCHEDULE:
Aug. 28 Lost 20-12 to Lee Academy
Sept. 4 won 38-7 vs. Christian Academy
Sept. 11 at Florence Christian (played after section's publication)
Friday at Thomas Sumter
Oct. 2 at Pee Dee
Oct. 9 Dillon Christian
Oct. 16 at The King's Academy
Oct. 23 Carolina Academy
Oct. 30 Spartanburg Christian
WEST FLORENCE KNIGHTS
COACH: Jody Jenerette (17-7 in 2 seasons at West Florence)
2019 RECORD: 6-5 overall, 3-2 region
2020 SCHEDULE
Friday vs. Wilson at Memorial
Oct. 2 vs. Hartsville at Memorial
Oct. 9 at Myrtle Beach
Oct. 16 at Conway
Oct. 23 at North Myrtle Beach
Oct. 30 vs. Darlington
Nov. 6 vs. South Florence at Memorial
KEY RETURNERS: Nyke Johnson; Dylan Snyder; George Derrick Floyd; Terry McKithen, Greg Jones; Semaj Johnson.
KEY LOSSES: Nick Rogers, Wyatt Emerson, Hale Emerson.
COACH'S QUOTE: "We will be inexperienced on the OL, but we really like this team. Our region is very tough, and we will be tested each Friday night. “
WILSON TIGERS
COACH: Derek Howard (3 years,: 21-14)
2019 RECORD: 8-3 overall, 3-2 region
KEY RETURNERS: Zay Rice, Sr., 5-11, 215, QB; Chris Austin, Sr., 5-7, 165, RB; Quincy Woods, Sr., 5-10, 275, OL; Juwuan Quick, Sr., 6-5, 295, OL; Shamaree Timmons, Sr., 5-10 245, DL; Ahmad Bowman, Sr., 6-0 185, DB; Andriq Williams, Jr., 5-9, 150 lbs, DB; Nyrae Sanders, Jr. 5-11, 175, WR; Josh McPherson, So., 6-1 215, LB; Zandae Butler, So., 6-2, 200, WR; Chaundrey Hennicks, Fr., 6-4, 215, OLB.
KEY LOSSES: Jacobe Quillen, WR, Western Carolina; Tim Robinson, DB, North Greenville; Yavin Smith, ATH, North Greenville; Kemuel Arthur, DL, Newberry.
COACH'S QUOTE: "2020 Wilson Tigers are blessed to have their best football players as their best people. We will need this group of leaders to set the tone and produce at a high level as we work toward achieving our goals for this season."
