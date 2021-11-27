2021-22 Pee Dee Preseason Boys' Basketball Capsules

CAROLINA ACADEMY
COACH: T.J. Stack (15th year serving as Head Coach of Varsity basketball teams, 3rd season at Carolina Academy but will be my first season as head coach of the Varsity Boys.
LAST YEAR: Record (10-9)
KEY RETURNERS: Sr. - Guard - Adam Evans, Sr. - G/F - Christopher Jernigan
KEY NEWCOMER: Sr. - Guard - Tanner Strickland
COACH'S QUOTE: "I am very excited about this team and the upcoming season. I have been looking forward to coaching this group of guys for a while now and anticipate them having a great year."
CARVERS BAY
COACH: Jeff Mezzatesta (17th year at CBHS, 261-180 as Head Coach; 304-201 in 20th year overall as Head Coach; 26th year in coaching at all levels)
LAST YEAR: 13 – 5 overall, 6 – 2 Region 4A, Lost state quarterfinals to Baptist Hill
KEY RETURNERS: Tony Bell – All Region; Tevin Young – All Region; Havaughn Green – All Region; KC Brockington; Ketrick Porter; Javon Walker; Josh Walker; RJ Bromell; Ta’avian Coles.
KEY NEWCOMER: Keith Moore Jr
COACH’S QUOTE: "We return a sold group of players from last year’s state quarterfinal team and hope to build on our successes. We play in a very strong 4A boys basketball region that is talent laden from top to bottom. Our non-conference schedule will be a huge challenge with teams such as Goose Creek, Carolina Forest, and a host of other larger schools providing a stiff challenge early in the season. Add to those out of conference opponents the South Carolina Class A Showcase with 3 matchups against the best boys basketball teams in the state of South Carolina over the holidays for three games and the MLK Showcase; our team will be challenged night in and night out in hopes of preparing us for an extension of our season in the playoffs."
C.E. MURRAY
COACH: Neilson Hilton (10th Year)
KEY RETURNERS: Tyree Prunes, Henry Evans, Nicholas Brown, Amond Myers and Quentarius Grant
KEW NEWCOMERS: Antonio Kingcade and Malachi Mathews
COACH'S QUOTE: "Commitment to getting better every day with a relentless attitude to win every game will be this year's path toward success."
DARLINGTON
COACH: Brad Knox ( 5 years at Darlington High School as Girls basketball Coach, 68-41 overall)
KEY RETURNERS: Keenan Dubose, Qua'liek Lewis
KEY NEWCOMERS: Chuck Keith, Michael Green, Steven Williams, Tyler Fleming, B.J. Isaac, Dominic Cotton, Emmanuel Pendergrass, Nick Jordan.
COACH'S QUOTE: "Together, we can."
DILLON CHRISTIAN
COACH: Bo Stone.
LAST YEAR: 21-4, state runner-up SCISA 2A
KEY RETURNERS: Greyson Singletary, Hayden Hickman, Kaleb Pulley
KEY NEWCOMER: Trey Pelt
COACH’S QUOTE: "With only 3 returning players we will look different this year. Greyson Singletary is returning All Region/All State player, and should be one of the best in the state again this year. Hickman and Pulley are both talented and should be capable of having all-region type seasons. We will be moving up several kids from JV that can play. Depending on how fast these guys get adjusted to Varsity ball will determine how far we go this year."
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN
COACH: Rick Fountain, total of eleven years and over all record is 93-81. Fourth year at ECS VB record is 12-23.
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 2-8
RETURNERS: Lucas Geddes, Braden Cannon, Will Long, Brennan Atkinson, Rhett Mullis, Ethan Anderson
KEY NEWCOMERS: Austin Atkinson, Noah Jones, Noah Hause, Caleb Spring, Daltyn Harrelson
COACH’S QUOTE: “Looking forward to making progress every day by working hard and growing as a team.”
Hannah-Pamplico
COACH: Jimmy Williams (fifth year)
LAST YEAR: 12-2 overall, 10-0 region.
KEY RETURNERS: Cyrus Ellison, Zander Poston, Tyris Jenkins, TaeShaun Sellers, Kenny Fleming
KEY NEWCOMERS: James Davis, Josh McNeil, Jatorri Bartell-Gray
COACH’S QUOTE: "If better is possible, good is not enough."
HEMINGWAY
COACH: Earnest Taylor (12-16 at Hemingway, 138-46 overall)
KEY RETURNERS: Tyrek Brown Jaylen Wiliams Jamorie Ellis
KEY NEWCOMERS: Darrion Cooper Joshua Cantey Omar Cullum
COACH'S QUOTE: "Basketball is about being responsible for self."
JOHNSOVNILLE
COACH: Harris Avant (25th year, 234-259
LAST SEASON: 7-5 with season shortened by 10 games
KEY RETURNERS: Jace Avant, Jordan Williams; JJ Coles, Alontre’ Pressley, Travis Wilson. who stepped in big last year as a freshman.
KEY LOSS: Quez Lewis
COACH'S QUOTE: "This year’s team should have plenty of experience with the 6 guys returning from last year. The question will be, who else can help fill the remaining 6 spots and what they can bring to the team. Our region will be tough once more with Hannah-Pamplico being our preseason favorite. We look forward to the challenge of winning another region championship and hope that our non-region schedule along with two tournaments will prepare us for the grind when region play begins."
EAST CLARENDON
COACH: Seneca Barron (15th year overall; 53-50 in 6 years at East Clarendon)
LAST YEAR: 2-10
KEY RETURNERS: Nautica Burgess, Ty'Mere Cooper, Devon Harrison, Damien White, Amarius Prince,
COACH'S QUOTE: "Hard work always pays off"
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN
COACH: Clay Bochette (fourth year at FCS, 18-44 overall)
LAST YEAR: 7-12
KEY RETURNERS: Emekah Johnson, Dylan Greene, Ju wel Huntley, Juels Huntley, Harrison Forehand.
KEY NEWCOMER: Ethan Kelly
COACH'S QUOTE: "This will be the most athletic team overall that we've put on the court in my tenure at FCS. I'm excited to see this group compete at a high level in a tough region. We will rely on our quickness & experience on both ends of the floor. Thankful to be a part of this school and this team. Praying for a safe season."
LAKE CITY
COACH: Stan Adams (second year).
LAST YEAR: 3-4
KEY RETURNERS: Shamontae Burgess, Mykel Croker, AJ Graham, Bryson Rose
KEY NEWCOMER: Qualiek Washington
COACH’S QUOTE: "Defense will have to be this team's identity. Sharing the ball and willingness to take on the extra assignment will be our focal point this season."
LAKE VIEW
COACH: Jeffery Ceasar (ninth year)
LAST YEAR: 4-6
KEY RETURNERS: D.J. Bethea, Raekwon McNeil, Taqual McCants, Shaheed Dawkins, Sevon Nichols, Trey Page, Garrett Vaught
COACH’S QUOTE: "This year’s team can be a contender for a top spot in the region. It depends on the leadership of the upperclassmen and how fast the newcomers can get past the learning curve of playing on the varsity level. This year’s team ability to play defense will dictate how successful we are. I look forward to coaching this great of young men."
LATTA
COACH: Chris German Sr. (125-55 overall record 7th year as varsity coach 13th year overall)
LAST YEAR: (1-2 )
KEY RETURNERS: Jamar Jones (Preseason All-region), Tydreck DeBerry (Preseason All-Region), DJ Griffin (Preseason All Region), Andrew Bryant, Phil Davis Jr, Laterrian Israel, Brandon Hunt, Savad McGirt, Samuel Grice.
KEY NEWCOMER: La’ Bron Cobb
COACH’S QUOTE: "Be DISCIPLINED in everything you do. Make winning an ATTITUDE."
MARLBORO ACADEMY
COACH: Matthew Liles
KEY RETURNERS: Senior Forwards Dawson Williams & Reid Edwards
KEY NEWCOMERS: Sophomores Jake Clemmons & Ben Milligan
COACH'S QUOTE: "We are looking forward to working with these young men. It should be a fun season!"
MULLINS
COACH: Eric Troy (third year, 40-17 record)
LAST YEAR: 6-3 overall, 2-1 region.
KEY RETURNERS: Nizail Robinson, Johnell Sindab Jr., Demitrius Sanders Jr., Malachi Watson, TyReik Hayes
KEY NEWCOMER: Still having tryouts
PEE DEE ACADEMY
COACH: Kyle Drew (98-60)
LAST YEAR: 13-3
KEY RETURNERS: Hudson Spivey, Cameron Weston, Colton Caulder, Drew Singletary,
COACH'S QUOTE: "I’m excited for the season to get underway as always. I believe we have a great core group returning that will hopefully allow us to compete with teams at the highest level. These boys have been in our program their entire lives from Bteam basketball all the way to Varsity, so they know what I expect and I look forward to seeing how we continue to progress."
SOUTH FLORENCE
COACH: Aaron Stevens (1st year)
LAST YEAR: 1-6
KEY RETURNERS: Jamarie Brown, Quay Dickens, Tre McElveen
KEY NEWCOMERS: Terrance Moorer, Dashad McFadden
COACH'S QUOTE: "I am excited to begin my first season as Head Coach at South Florence High School. I am fortunate to have a talented, hardworking and coachable group. This team has depth and experience, and with a mentality to improve every day in practice, I am confident in what we can accomplish. As we build on a productive offseason, we are eager to start competing and continue the growth of the Bruins program."
THE KING'S ACADEMY
LAST YEAR: 6-12
KEY RETURNERS: Grant Beaton (Soph) and Jaylen Williams (Sr)
KEY NEWCOMER: Nick Ferrigno (Soph)
COACH’S QUOTE: "Keep the simple things simple."
TRINITY COLLEGIATE
COACH: Mike Teasley. (23 years, 301-72, 5yrs, 71-30 )
LAST YEAR: 3A SCISA State Champions
KEY RETURNERS: Lebron Thomas (Player of the Year), Tre McLeod (All Region ), Bessanty Saragba (All Region), Jamie Muldowney, Ryan Djoussa, Taevean Famutimi-Brown, Dalon Edwards, Edmundas Doviltis, Spencer Scott,
KEY NEWCOMERS: Xzavier Thaggard, Jackson Robinson, Michael Gregory, Tristan Thompson,
COACH'S QUOTE: "I'm super excited to coach this year's team. We are purposefully driven towards our goals and ready to have fun doing it."
WEST FLORENCE
COACH: Kevin Robinson (22-12 overall, first year as West boys' coach)
LAST YEAR: 7-2
KEY RETURNERS: Guard/Forward - Valerian Bruce, Guard - Bryson Graves, Guard - Darren Lloyd, Forward/Center - Avion McBride, Guard - Darris Williams
KEY NEWCOMERS: Combo Guard - Orlando Hudson, Guard - Jahlil Brown
COACH’S QUOTE: "Do not let the enemy attack your mobility or stability, because you still have ability." -Deion Sanders-
#HEART #EFFORT #INTENSITY
WILSON
COACH: Carlos Powell (second year at Wilson)
RECORD: 5-4
KEY RETURNERS: Zandae Butler, Josh Green, Dominick “Spanky” Jones
KEY NEWCOMER: Merel Burgess
COACH'S QUOTE: I have my favorite 2 that I say everyday to my players…..
“Dreams Only Get Greater with WORK……DOGGWORK DONT LIE”
“Be Better than Yesterday 1%”