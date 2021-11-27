 Skip to main content
2021-22 Pee Dee Preseason Boys' Basketball Capsules
CAROLINA ACADEMY

COACH: T.J. Stack (15th year serving as Head Coach of Varsity basketball teams, 3rd season at Carolina Academy but will be my first season as head coach of the Varsity Boys.

LAST YEAR: Record (10-9)

KEY RETURNERS: Sr. - Guard - Adam Evans, Sr. - G/F - Christopher Jernigan

KEY NEWCOMER: Sr. - Guard - Tanner Strickland

COACH'S QUOTE: "I am very excited about this team and the upcoming season. I have been looking forward to coaching this group of guys for a while now and anticipate them having a great year."

CARVERS BAY

COACH: Jeff Mezzatesta (17th year at CBHS, 261-180 as Head Coach; 304-201 in 20th year overall as Head Coach; 26th year in coaching at all levels)

LAST YEAR: 13 – 5 overall, 6 – 2 Region 4A, Lost state quarterfinals to Baptist Hill

KEY RETURNERS: Tony Bell – All Region; Tevin Young – All Region; Havaughn Green – All Region; KC Brockington; Ketrick Porter; Javon Walker; Josh Walker; RJ Bromell; Ta’avian Coles.

KEY NEWCOMER: Keith Moore Jr

COACH’S QUOTE: "We return a sold group of players from last year’s state quarterfinal team and hope to build on our successes. We play in a very strong 4A boys basketball region that is talent laden from top to bottom. Our non-conference schedule will be a huge challenge with teams such as Goose Creek, Carolina Forest, and a host of other larger schools providing a stiff challenge early in the season. Add to those out of conference opponents the South Carolina Class A Showcase with 3 matchups against the best boys basketball teams in the state of South Carolina over the holidays for three games and the MLK Showcase; our team will be challenged night in and night out in hopes of preparing us for an extension of our season in the playoffs."

C.E. MURRAY

COACH: Neilson Hilton (10th Year)

KEY RETURNERS: Tyree Prunes, Henry Evans, Nicholas Brown, Amond Myers and Quentarius Grant

KEW NEWCOMERS: Antonio Kingcade and Malachi Mathews

COACH'S QUOTE: "Commitment to getting better every day with a relentless attitude to win every game will be this year's path toward success."

DARLINGTON

COACH: Brad Knox ( 5 years at Darlington High School as Girls basketball Coach, 68-41 overall)

KEY RETURNERS: Keenan Dubose, Qua'liek Lewis

KEY NEWCOMERS: Chuck Keith, Michael Green, Steven Williams, Tyler Fleming, B.J. Isaac, Dominic Cotton, Emmanuel Pendergrass, Nick Jordan.

COACH'S QUOTE: "Together, we can."

DILLON CHRISTIAN

COACH: Bo Stone.

LAST YEAR: 21-4, state runner-up SCISA 2A

KEY RETURNERS: Greyson Singletary, Hayden Hickman, Kaleb Pulley

KEY NEWCOMER: Trey Pelt

COACH’S QUOTE: "With only 3 returning players we will look different this year. Greyson Singletary is returning All Region/All State player, and should be one of the best in the state again this year. Hickman and Pulley are both talented and should be capable of having all-region type seasons. We will be moving up several kids from JV that can play. Depending on how fast these guys get adjusted to Varsity ball will determine how far we go this year."

EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN

COACH: Rick Fountain, total of eleven years and over all record is 93-81. Fourth year at ECS VB record is 12-23.

LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 2-8

RETURNERS: Lucas Geddes, Braden Cannon, Will Long, Brennan Atkinson, Rhett Mullis, Ethan Anderson

KEY NEWCOMERS: Austin Atkinson, Noah Jones, Noah Hause, Caleb Spring, Daltyn Harrelson

COACH’S QUOTE: “Looking forward to making progress every day by working hard and growing as a team.”

Hannah-Pamplico

COACH: Jimmy Williams (fifth year)

LAST YEAR: 12-2 overall, 10-0 region.

KEY RETURNERS: Cyrus Ellison, Zander Poston, Tyris Jenkins, TaeShaun Sellers, Kenny Fleming

KEY NEWCOMERS: James Davis, Josh McNeil, Jatorri Bartell-Gray

COACH’S QUOTE: "If better is possible, good is not enough."

HEMINGWAY

COACH: Earnest Taylor (12-16 at Hemingway, 138-46 overall)

KEY RETURNERS: Tyrek Brown Jaylen Wiliams Jamorie Ellis

KEY NEWCOMERS:  Darrion Cooper Joshua Cantey Omar Cullum

COACH'S QUOTE: "Basketball is about being responsible for self."

JOHNSOVNILLE

COACH: Harris Avant (25th year, 234-259

LAST SEASON: 7-5 with season shortened by 10 games

KEY RETURNERS: Jace Avant, Jordan Williams; JJ Coles, Alontre’ Pressley, Travis Wilson. who stepped in big last year as a freshman.

KEY LOSS: Quez Lewis

COACH'S QUOTE: "This year’s team should have plenty of experience with the 6 guys returning from last year. The question will be, who else can help fill the remaining 6 spots and what they can bring to the team. Our region will be tough once more with Hannah-Pamplico being our preseason favorite. We look forward to the challenge of winning another region championship and hope that our non-region schedule along with two tournaments will prepare us for the grind when region play begins."

EAST CLARENDON

COACH: Seneca Barron (15th year overall; 53-50 in 6 years at East Clarendon)

LAST YEAR: 2-10

KEY RETURNERS: Nautica Burgess, Ty'Mere Cooper, Devon Harrison, Damien White, Amarius Prince,

COACH'S QUOTE: "Hard work always pays off"

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN

COACH: Clay Bochette (fourth year at FCS, 18-44 overall)

LAST YEAR: 7-12

KEY RETURNERS: Emekah Johnson, Dylan Greene, Ju wel Huntley, Juels Huntley, Harrison Forehand.

KEY NEWCOMER: Ethan Kelly

COACH'S QUOTE: "This will be the most athletic team overall that we've put on the court in my tenure at FCS. I'm excited to see this group compete at a high level in a tough region. We will rely on our quickness & experience on both ends of the floor. Thankful to be a part of this school and this team. Praying for a safe season."

LAKE CITY

COACH: Stan Adams (second year).

LAST YEAR: 3-4

KEY RETURNERS: Shamontae Burgess, Mykel Croker, AJ Graham, Bryson Rose

KEY NEWCOMER: Qualiek Washington

COACH’S QUOTE: "Defense will have to be this team's identity. Sharing the ball and willingness to take on the extra assignment will be our focal point this season."

LAKE VIEW

COACH: Jeffery Ceasar (ninth year)

LAST YEAR: 4-6

KEY RETURNERS: D.J. Bethea, Raekwon McNeil, Taqual McCants, Shaheed Dawkins, Sevon Nichols, Trey Page, Garrett Vaught

COACH’S QUOTE: "This year’s team can be a contender for a top spot in the region. It depends on the leadership of the upperclassmen and how fast the newcomers can get past the learning curve of playing on the varsity level. This year’s team ability to play defense will dictate how successful we are. I look forward to coaching this great of young men."

LATTA

COACH: Chris German Sr. (125-55 overall record 7th year as varsity coach 13th year overall) 

LAST YEAR: (1-2 )

KEY RETURNERS: Jamar Jones (Preseason All-region), Tydreck DeBerry (Preseason All-Region), DJ Griffin (Preseason All Region), Andrew Bryant, Phil Davis Jr, Laterrian Israel, Brandon Hunt, Savad McGirt, Samuel Grice.

 KEY NEWCOMER: La’ Bron Cobb

 COACH’S QUOTE: "Be DISCIPLINED in everything you do. Make winning an ATTITUDE."

MARLBORO ACADEMY

COACH: Matthew Liles 

KEY RETURNERS: Senior Forwards Dawson Williams & Reid Edwards

KEY NEWCOMERS: Sophomores Jake Clemmons & Ben Milligan

COACH'S QUOTE: "We are looking forward to working with these young men. It should be a fun season!"

MULLINS

COACH: Eric Troy (third year, 40-17 record)

LAST YEAR: 6-3 overall, 2-1 region.

KEY RETURNERS: Nizail Robinson, Johnell Sindab Jr., Demitrius Sanders Jr., Malachi Watson, TyReik Hayes

KEY NEWCOMER: Still having tryouts

PEE DEE ACADEMY

COACH: Kyle Drew (98-60)

LAST YEAR: 13-3

KEY RETURNERS: Hudson Spivey, Cameron Weston, Colton Caulder, Drew Singletary,

COACH'S QUOTE: "I’m excited for the season to get underway as always. I believe we have a great core group returning that will hopefully allow us to compete with teams at the highest level. These boys have been in our program their entire lives from Bteam basketball all the way to Varsity, so they know what I expect and I look forward to seeing how we continue to progress."

SOUTH FLORENCE

COACH: Aaron Stevens (1st year)

LAST YEAR: 1-6

KEY RETURNERS: Jamarie Brown, Quay Dickens, Tre McElveen

KEY NEWCOMERS: Terrance Moorer, Dashad McFadden

COACH'S QUOTE: "I am excited to begin my first season as Head Coach at South Florence High School. I am fortunate to have a talented, hardworking and coachable group. This team has depth and experience, and with a mentality to improve every day in practice, I am confident in what we can accomplish. As we build on a productive offseason, we are eager to start competing and continue the growth of the Bruins program."

THE KING'S ACADEMY

LAST YEAR: 6-12

KEY RETURNERS: Grant Beaton (Soph) and Jaylen Williams (Sr)

KEY NEWCOMER: Nick Ferrigno (Soph)

COACH’S QUOTE: "Keep the simple things simple."

TRINITY COLLEGIATE

COACH: Mike Teasley. (23 years, 301-72, 5yrs, 71-30 )

LAST YEAR: 3A SCISA State Champions

KEY RETURNERS: Lebron Thomas (Player of the Year), Tre McLeod (All Region ), Bessanty Saragba (All Region), Jamie Muldowney, Ryan Djoussa, Taevean Famutimi-Brown, Dalon Edwards, Edmundas Doviltis, Spencer Scott, 

KEY NEWCOMERS: Xzavier Thaggard, Jackson Robinson, Michael Gregory, Tristan Thompson,

COACH'S QUOTE: "I'm super excited to coach this year's team. We are purposefully driven towards our goals and ready to have fun doing it."

WEST FLORENCE

COACH: Kevin Robinson (22-12 overall, first year as West boys' coach)

LAST YEAR: 7-2

KEY RETURNERS: Guard/Forward - Valerian Bruce, Guard - Bryson Graves, Guard - Darren Lloyd, Forward/Center - Avion McBride, Guard - Darris Williams

KEY NEWCOMERS: Combo Guard - Orlando Hudson, Guard - Jahlil Brown

COACH’S QUOTE: "Do not let the enemy attack your mobility or stability, because you still have ability." -Deion Sanders-

#HEART #EFFORT #INTENSITY

WILSON

COACH: Carlos Powell (second year at Wilson)

RECORD: 5-4

KEY RETURNERS: Zandae Butler, Josh Green, Dominick “Spanky” Jones

KEY NEWCOMER: Merel Burgess

COACH'S QUOTE: I have my favorite 2 that I say everyday to my players…..

“Dreams Only Get Greater with WORK……DOGGWORK DONT LIE”

“Be Better than Yesterday 1%”

