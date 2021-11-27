2021-22 Pee Dee Preseason Boys' Basketball Capsules

COACH’S QUOTE: "We return a sold group of players from last year’s state quarterfinal team and hope to build on our successes. We play in a very strong 4A boys basketball region that is talent laden from top to bottom. Our non-conference schedule will be a huge challenge with teams such as Goose Creek, Carolina Forest, and a host of other larger schools providing a stiff challenge early in the season. Add to those out of conference opponents the South Carolina Class A Showcase with 3 matchups against the best boys basketball teams in the state of South Carolina over the holidays for three games and the MLK Showcase; our team will be challenged night in and night out in hopes of preparing us for an extension of our season in the playoffs."