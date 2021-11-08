 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 North-South All-Star Girls' Golf teams set
0 Comments

2021 North-South All-Star Girls' Golf teams set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ALL SPORTS NO ART ALL-SPORTS GRAPHIC LOGO.png

The North South All-Star Girls Golf Match will be played Friday and Saturday at Greenwood Country Club.

The North Coaches will be :

Head Coach - Jim Iacuone, Laurens High School

Assistant Coach - Andy Swords, Daniel High School

The South Coaches will be:

Head Coach - Greg Hamm, Chapin High School

Assistant Coach - Dru Nix, Gilbert High School

The North Team players are:

Paige Paolucci, Blythewood High

Elizabeth Madden, Blythewood High

Eliza Whiteside, Landrum High

Sydney Amerson, McBee High

Caroline Whitt, Emerald High

Clair Lewis, Greenwood High

Kaitlyn Hagler, Pendleton High

Hanna Webber, Broome High

The South Team players are:

Emily Baker, Chapin High

Kennedy Gooding, Gilbert High

Cara Hilburn, North Myrtle Beach

Kylie Bowes, May River High

Ella Drew Dodd, Wando

Alexis Hodge, Gilbert

Chayse Cool, Stratford High

Mina Gencoguz, River Bluff

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert