2021 North-South All-Star Girls' Golf teams set

The North South All-Star Girls Golf Match will be played Friday and Saturday at Greenwood Country Club.
The North Coaches will be :
Head Coach - Jim Iacuone, Laurens High School
Assistant Coach - Andy Swords, Daniel High School
The South Coaches will be:
Head Coach - Greg Hamm, Chapin High School
Assistant Coach - Dru Nix, Gilbert High School
The North Team players are:
Paige Paolucci, Blythewood High
Elizabeth Madden, Blythewood High
Eliza Whiteside, Landrum High
Sydney Amerson, McBee High
Caroline Whitt, Emerald High
Clair Lewis, Greenwood High
Kaitlyn Hagler, Pendleton High
Hanna Webber, Broome High
The South Team players are:
Emily Baker, Chapin High
Kennedy Gooding, Gilbert High
Cara Hilburn, North Myrtle Beach